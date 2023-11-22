WBBL 23 | Perth Scorchers women falter in chase as Melbourne Stars seal victory by 33 runs

In response, the Perth Scorchers women struggled in the initial overs, managing only 16 runs while losing two wickets in the mandatory powerplay of four overs. They had further whittled down to 61/4 at the halfway stage of their chase before Sophie Day's effective bowling further added to the batting side's struggle as they lost three wickets for just nine runs in the ensuing period of play. The tough phase for Perth eventually ended up being decisive given the steadily increasing required run rate, leading to a final score of 124/9 and falling short by 33 runs in the chase.