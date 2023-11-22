WBBL 23 | Perth Scorchers women falter in chase as Melbourne Stars seal victory by 33 runs
In a match of fluctuating fortunes, Melbourne Stars capitalized on Sophia Dunkley's 73 (48) to set a competitive total of 156/7 before inflicting early setbacks upon Perth Scorchers. Failing to recover in the face of Sophie Day's bowling brilliance, the latter eventually fell considerably short.
Winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Melbourne Stars women's team steadily aggregated 50 runs by the end of six overs, maintaining a consistent scoring rate despite the early departure of Maia Bouchier. The partnership between Sophie Dunkley and Alice Capsey for the second wicket was particularly notable, reaching the 100-run mark in 65 balls. However, the middle-order failed to capitalize on the foundation set and capitulated from 113/2 to 141/6, enduring a severe loss of momentum. Eventually, aided by Nicole Faltum's contribution of 15 runs, the side finished their innings at 157/6 in 20 overs.
In response, the Perth Scorchers women struggled in the initial overs, managing only 16 runs while losing two wickets in the mandatory powerplay of four overs. They had further whittled down to 61/4 at the halfway stage of their chase before Sophie Day's effective bowling further added to the batting side's struggle as they lost three wickets for just nine runs in the ensuing period of play. The tough phase for Perth eventually ended up being decisive given the steadily increasing required run rate, leading to a final score of 124/9 and falling short by 33 runs in the chase.