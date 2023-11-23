IND vs AUS | Twitter goes berserk as skipper SKY’s extravaganza trumps Australia in run-fest

Chasing a daunting target on the batting-friendly surface in Visakhapatnam, India were rattled early, losing both openers within the first 15 balls. However, Suryakumar put up an exhibition of his 360-degree stroke play right from the word go and piloted the Men in Blue to 64 runs at the end of the powerplay alongside Ishan Kishan. Both swashbuckling batters continued to knock the wind off the Aussie bowlers and put India’s chase on track at the halfway stage with 106 runs on the board. Just when India seemed to be running away with the game, Australia got rid of half-centurian Kishan and incoming Tilak Varma in the span of 13 balls to reduce India to 155/4 in 15 overs. Nevertheless, Suryakumar continued to smash boundaries for fun, his 42-ball 80 laced with nine boundaries and four maximums, and formed a crucial partnership with Rinku Singh to put India on the verge of a win. Even though three wickets in the final over threatened to throw a spanner in the works, a level-headed Rinku ensured India the Men in Blue take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series with a six off the final ball.