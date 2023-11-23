IND vs AUS | Twitter goes berserk as skipper SKY’s extravaganza trumps Australia in run-fest
Suryakumar Yadav shepherded India to a comfortable chase on his captaincy debut|
BCCI
India put up a clinical performance in Vishakhapatnam on Thursday to win by two wickets in a high-scoring clash. After the Aussies posted 208 thanks to Josh Inglis’ majestic ton, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan displayed their might to help hunt down the target off the final ball.
After being put into bat, Australia did not have the best of starts, scoring just 40 runs in the powerplay and losing Matthew Short along the way. While Steve Smith struggled to find boundaries at one end, Josh Inglis took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners, his 29-ball half-century helping Australia reach triple figures runs in the 12th over. The wicket-keeper batter amped up the carnage on the opposition thereon and put the Aussies on course for a big total at the 15-over mark with the scorecard reading 151/1. Smith departed after getting to his own fifty but Inglis plundered all the way to his maiden T20I century off just 47 deliveries to equal the record for the fastest T20I ton by an Australian. After he was finally sent back in the hut for 110, Tim David played a 19-run cameo at the fag end of the innings to propel the Aussies to a total of 208.
Chasing a daunting target on the batting-friendly surface in Visakhapatnam, India were rattled early, losing both openers within the first 15 balls. However, Suryakumar put up an exhibition of his 360-degree stroke play right from the word go and piloted the Men in Blue to 64 runs at the end of the powerplay alongside Ishan Kishan. Both swashbuckling batters continued to knock the wind off the Aussie bowlers and put India’s chase on track at the halfway stage with 106 runs on the board. Just when India seemed to be running away with the game, Australia got rid of half-centurian Kishan and incoming Tilak Varma in the span of 13 balls to reduce India to 155/4 in 15 overs. Nevertheless, Suryakumar continued to smash boundaries for fun, his 42-ball 80 laced with nine boundaries and four maximums, and formed a crucial partnership with Rinku Singh to put India on the verge of a win. Even though three wickets in the final over threatened to throw a spanner in the works, a level-headed Rinku ensured India the Men in Blue take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series with a six off the final ball.
Revenge is over
Revenge completed. We may not have ICC trophies but we are bilateral KINGS 🏆— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) November 23, 2023
Paytm Trophy, Mastercard Trophy, IDFC Trophy, we have got it all! #INDvAUS
Real hero
CAPTAIN SURYAKUMAR YADAV IS THE HERO OF INDIA 🇮🇳— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 23, 2023
The freak in T20I, smashed 80 runs from just 42 balls while chasing 209 runs - What a return into his favourite format. pic.twitter.com/ZBkYufOgBB
Take a bow
TAKE A BOW, SURYAKUMAR YADAV...!!!!— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 23, 2023
He smashed 80 runs from 42 balls including 9 fours and 4 Sixes against Australia in big run chase - What a Knock from Captain Surya! pic.twitter.com/uT55LOuhzE
T20 is easy fro him
T20 format is so easy for Suryakumar Yadav. 🔥pic.twitter.com/8XcKGl6MO6— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 23, 2023
Class
Suryakumar Yadav's class at Visakhapatnam.— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 23, 2023
- The No.1 T20I batter in the world. pic.twitter.com/CugGw44TKb
Great comback
Fifty on comeback by Ishan Kishan.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 23, 2023
A half century in 37 balls by Kishan upon his return to the team. He's going well. pic.twitter.com/3PRLqIvroy
More journalist will be there
Covering #INDvAUS in Vizag and there were definitely more than two journalists for Surya's press conference yesterday!— Pratyush Sinha (@prat1204) November 23, 2023
The "Only two?" comment from Surya was about only two journos asking him questions, not about the number of journos present... pic.twitter.com/GIVYWqd44T
Selfish batter
Most selfish batter on earth Jaiswal👏 pic.twitter.com/JyUlK7gChS— 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐨 Das (@SergioCSKK) November 23, 2023
Sper star
Josh Inglish is a superstar. 🔥🫡 pic.twitter.com/Fgp1FmN5Wn— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 23, 2023
Cenntury
HUNDRED BY JOSH INGLIS....!!!!— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 23, 2023
Maiden T20i century in just 47 balls by Inglish against India in India. What a power striking innings by Josh, a classy knock. pic.twitter.com/zPP6HIkGY7