IND vs AUS | Twitter praises Inglis for ‘intentionally’ running out Test legend Smith

On the penultimate ball of the 16th over, Smith mistimed a pull shot towards short fine leg off Mukesh Kumar’s delivery outside the off stump but in doing so, he lost his balance. Meanwhile, Inglis with an aim to get back on strike, started sprinting towards the striker’s end. Realizing Inglis was more than halfway down the track, Smith gathered himself and obliged the 28-year-old by hurtling towards the bowler’s end. However, his dismissal seemed to be a foregone conclusion as Mukesh collected the ball and flicked it onto the stumps to send Smith packing.