IND vs AUS | Twitter praises Inglis for ‘intentionally’ running out Test legend Smith

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Steve Smith was caught well short of his crease to end his stay at the crease after a stuttering half-century

Steve Smith is an all-time great in Test cricket but the veteran batter has failed to crack the code in the shortest format, often struggling to score at a good enough run rate. When he appeared to be struggling again against India on Thursday, Josh Inglis ended his teammate’s misery.

After India decided to put Australia into bat on a belter of a surface in Visakhapatnam, the visitors had a mediocre powerplay score of 40/1 with Steve Smith struggling at one end. Nevertheless, Josh Inglis showed his prowess and put Indian bowlers under the pump thereon. However, Smith was not able to complement the in-form Inglis and went about scoring at a turgid rate. Eventually, after stitching together 130 runs for the second wicket, Inglis put an end to Smith’s scratchy innings in a comical fashion.

On the penultimate ball of the 16th over, Smith mistimed a pull shot towards short fine leg off Mukesh Kumar’s delivery outside the off stump but in doing so, he lost his balance. Meanwhile, Inglis with an aim to get back on strike, started sprinting towards the striker’s end. Realizing Inglis was more than halfway down the track, Smith gathered himself and obliged the 28-year-old by hurtling towards the bowler’s end. However, his dismissal seemed to be a foregone conclusion as Mukesh collected the ball and flicked it onto the stumps to send Smith packing.

Inglis’ call for a run resulting in the demise of Smith’s shaky knock had many fans sarcastically alleging the wicket-keeper batter did so intentionally to up the ante for Australia.

