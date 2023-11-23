IND vs AUS | Twitter praises Inglis for ‘intentionally’ running out Test legend Smith
Steve Smith was caught well short of his crease to end his stay at the crease after a stuttering half-century|
BCCI
Steve Smith is an all-time great in Test cricket but the veteran batter has failed to crack the code in the shortest format, often struggling to score at a good enough run rate. When he appeared to be struggling again against India on Thursday, Josh Inglis ended his teammate’s misery.
After India decided to put Australia into bat on a belter of a surface in Visakhapatnam, the visitors had a mediocre powerplay score of 40/1 with Steve Smith struggling at one end. Nevertheless, Josh Inglis showed his prowess and put Indian bowlers under the pump thereon. However, Smith was not able to complement the in-form Inglis and went about scoring at a turgid rate. Eventually, after stitching together 130 runs for the second wicket, Inglis put an end to Smith’s scratchy innings in a comical fashion.
On the penultimate ball of the 16th over, Smith mistimed a pull shot towards short fine leg off Mukesh Kumar’s delivery outside the off stump but in doing so, he lost his balance. Meanwhile, Inglis with an aim to get back on strike, started sprinting towards the striker’s end. Realizing Inglis was more than halfway down the track, Smith gathered himself and obliged the 28-year-old by hurtling towards the bowler’s end. However, his dismissal seemed to be a foregone conclusion as Mukesh collected the ball and flicked it onto the stumps to send Smith packing.
Inglis’ call for a run resulting in the demise of Smith’s shaky knock had many fans sarcastically alleging the wicket-keeper batter did so intentionally to up the ante for Australia.
That was unpredictable
November 23, 2023
Brained tactics
i underestimated josh inglis game tactics and his ability to play strategically. see that smith runout when he was being a pain in the ass for him, very big brained tactics from him!— n (@atholbroses) November 23, 2023
Got runout
He indeed was scratchy and then got runout as he got some momentum anyways 4 more matches to go he will come good— Aditya (@Aditya82313733) November 23, 2023
The next ball
50 for Steve Smith and next ball runout #AUSvsIND #INDvAUS #ViratKohli𓃵 #BabarAzam #deepfakes #HarisRauf #T20WorldCup #SquidGame #IPLAuction #SuryaKumarYadav #PAKvsAUS #shaheenafridi #ICCRankings #NaseemShah pic.twitter.com/j2tjSVgWsb— HAFEEZ KHAN 🇵🇸 (@HAFEEZK51158740) November 23, 2023
Runout from slip
Gabba test 2016. Smith's runout from slip changed everything— Kaushik Ram (@KaushikRam25) November 23, 2023
Both are toying
Bishnoi dropped Smith and missed a runout of Inglis. Now both are toying with indian bowling . #INDvsAUS— shubham parihar (@Desi__Er) November 23, 2023
Considerable
Smith's twin centuries in BBL laat season forced Aussie selectors— Jatin Khandelwal (@Jatin_Cricket_) November 23, 2023
More so considering tracks in West Indies in T20 WC next to year.
Problem will be when all of Warner, Head, and Marsh are available.
But why?
Steve Smith should not have played this T20 series 🤔 #INDvAUS— Mubashar Jahangir 🇵🇰 (@Cric_FTball22) November 23, 2023
Magnificent
Brilliant full tosses & yorkers by Mukesh Kumar help India to restrict Australia to 208-3! Brilliant last over by Mukesh Kumar! Magnificent! Josh Inglis, Steve Smith & Tim David stars with the bat for Australia!#Cricket#T20Series#IndvsAus#India— Saurav Yadav (@Sauravgood) November 23, 2023
Brilliant last over
Brilliant full tosses & yorkers by Mukesh Kumar help India to restrict Australia to 208-3! Brilliant last over by Mukesh Kumar! Magnificent! Josh Inglis, Steve Smith & Tim David stars with the bat for Australia!#Cricket#T20Series#IndvsAus#India— Saurav Yadav (@Sauravgood) November 23, 2023