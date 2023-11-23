More Options

IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Stoinis bursts out laughing in Yashasvi's face for selling Ruturaj down the river

The Australian team celebrate the dismissal of Ruturaj Gaikwad for a diamond duck

Australian cricketers have never been the ones to take the humble route and Marcus Stoinis proved on Thursday he is cut from the same cloth as his predecessors. The veteran added salt to Yashasvi Jaiswal's wounds after the young opener's shambolic call for a run led to Ruturaj Gaikwad being run-out.

Australia rode on the back of Josh Inglis' swashbuckling century in Vishakhapatnam to post a formidable target of 209 for the hosts. However, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal instantly made the target look gettable on a pitch tailormade for run-scoring by smashing 10 runs off his first three deliveries as the crowd sang his name. Little did he know how quickly the tables would turn just two balls later with some well-deserved criticism, made worse by the mocking directed towards him by the Kangaroos.

Yashasvi pulled Marcus Stoinis' penultimate delivery of the opening over towards deep square leg and sprinted down the pitch while Ruturaj Gaikwad calmly made his way to the striker's end. The lightning-quick outfield meant the ball had reached Nathan Ellis by the boundary ropes in a flash but Yashasvi seemed adamant about completing a double as he fervently called for it even as Ruturaj hesitated. The CSK-batter eventually obliged to his partner's call but as soon as he took a couple of strides down the pitch, Yashasvi selfishly changed his mind and stopped in his tracks to leave Ruturaj stranded in no-man's land.

Skipper Matthew Wade thus effected an easy run-out and Stoinis, who had been taking in all the drama, instantly broke out into an uncontrollable fit of laughter while staring at Yashasvi standing next to him. Twitterati was quick to bash the young opener as well as the Australian veteran for their respective behaviours on the field.

