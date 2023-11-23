IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Stoinis bursts out laughing in Yashasvi's face for selling Ruturaj down the river

Yashasvi pulled Marcus Stoinis' penultimate delivery of the opening over towards deep square leg and sprinted down the pitch while Ruturaj Gaikwad calmly made his way to the striker's end. The lightning-quick outfield meant the ball had reached Nathan Ellis by the boundary ropes in a flash but Yashasvi seemed adamant about completing a double as he fervently called for it even as Ruturaj hesitated. The CSK-batter eventually obliged to his partner's call but as soon as he took a couple of strides down the pitch, Yashasvi selfishly changed his mind and stopped in his tracks to leave Ruturaj stranded in no-man's land.