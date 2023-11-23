IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Stoinis bursts out laughing in Yashasvi's face for selling Ruturaj down the river
The Australian team celebrate the dismissal of Ruturaj Gaikwad for a diamond duck|
BCCI
Australian cricketers have never been the ones to take the humble route and Marcus Stoinis proved on Thursday he is cut from the same cloth as his predecessors. The veteran added salt to Yashasvi Jaiswal's wounds after the young opener's shambolic call for a run led to Ruturaj Gaikwad being run-out.
Australia rode on the back of Josh Inglis' swashbuckling century in Vishakhapatnam to post a formidable target of 209 for the hosts. However, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal instantly made the target look gettable on a pitch tailormade for run-scoring by smashing 10 runs off his first three deliveries as the crowd sang his name. Little did he know how quickly the tables would turn just two balls later with some well-deserved criticism, made worse by the mocking directed towards him by the Kangaroos.
Yashasvi pulled Marcus Stoinis' penultimate delivery of the opening over towards deep square leg and sprinted down the pitch while Ruturaj Gaikwad calmly made his way to the striker's end. The lightning-quick outfield meant the ball had reached Nathan Ellis by the boundary ropes in a flash but Yashasvi seemed adamant about completing a double as he fervently called for it even as Ruturaj hesitated. The CSK-batter eventually obliged to his partner's call but as soon as he took a couple of strides down the pitch, Yashasvi selfishly changed his mind and stopped in his tracks to leave Ruturaj stranded in no-man's land.
Skipper Matthew Wade thus effected an easy run-out and Stoinis, who had been taking in all the drama, instantly broke out into an uncontrollable fit of laughter while staring at Yashasvi standing next to him. Twitterati was quick to bash the young opener as well as the Australian veteran for their respective behaviours on the field.
What was this?
November 23, 2023
Yeah man
You won Yashasvi Jaiswal 👏 pic.twitter.com/aSOqVWr3YT— Yash (@CSKYash_) November 23, 2023
Can't believe it
Wtf that was from Jaiswal sending back after coming at half pitch pic.twitter.com/iapUabomr9— 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™ (@Itzshreyas07) November 23, 2023
Congrats
It's Not The First Time Jaiswal Tried Running Out Ruturaj . Congratulations On Cementing Your T20I Opening Spot Jaiswal 👏🏻 . pic.twitter.com/CJ55xisy3T— Junaid Khan (@JunaidKhanation) November 23, 2023
WTH!!
Chutiye behen ka loda jaiswal ! Wtf man ! Called the guy then sent out ! Same guy did risk his own wicket and dived when u were at other end— Shantanu 🏏🎧 (@Shantanu630) November 23, 2023
Expect better man 👍 pic.twitter.com/HOOclk7ddT
Never Ever
Will never forgive Jaiswal dalla pic.twitter.com/Hi0eStaRho— peer haseeb 🇵🇸 (@haseebpeer6) November 23, 2023
That was bad
jaiswal fckr deserves hell from now on im sry pic.twitter.com/9RMxYkW08P— . (@selak_ben10_) November 23, 2023
Clear blunder from Jaiswal
It was a clear mistake by Yashasvi Jaiswal. He gave a call to Ruturaj Gaikwad, and he trusted Yashasvi. However, Jaiswal then stopped him.— Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) November 23, 2023
It's definitely a big mistake by Yashasvi. pic.twitter.com/Q7hRbN5a47
Not the 1st time
Not the first time Jaiswal has poorly called for a run. Serial offender. Needs to work on that.— Manya (@CSKian716) November 23, 2023
Everyone remembers that!!
Pahile Bhi Ek Baar Yese Hi Kiya Hai Jaiswal Ne Par Tab Bach Gaya Tha Ruturaj Gaikwad. Merko Yaad Hai. pic.twitter.com/v6WTjDEtEt— Aufridi Chumtya (@ShuhidAufridi) November 23, 2023