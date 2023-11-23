More Options

IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts to SKY whistling in admiration after Josh Inglis' ridiculous reverse switch hit

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Josh Inglis went on to score a magnificent century in just 47 deliveries

When the best T20 batter in the world is left with his mouth agape, one can be sure they have pulled off something special. Josh Inglis' audacious shot over the wicket-keeper's head on Thursday had Suryakumar Yadav distorting his face into all sorts of reactions while soaking in the brilliance.

After a sedate start in the five-match series opener against India, Australia went gung-ho to set the hosts a formidable target of 209 largely on the back of a brilliant century by Josh Inglis. The wicket-keeper batter managed 110 runs off just 50 deliveries, lacing his calamitous knock with 11 boundaries and eight magnificent maximums. For all the classy and brilliant shots he played on the day, including sending pinpoint yorkers flying to the boundary ropes, one in particular during the 17th over had the crowd as well as the bowling side completely shaken.

Arshdeep Singh steamed in on the second ball of his penultimate over when the right-hander, unbeaten on 94, pre-meditated a shot by switching his stance around before the ball was even delivered. The pacer was quick to read the movement and responded by delivering the ball significantly wide of the stumps, trapping Inglis in an awkward pose with seemingly no way out. However, the 28-year-old nearly went down on one knee to place his bat under the full delivery and with an immaculate flick of the wrist sent the Kookaburra flying over Ishan Kishan's head for a boundary.

Known for bizarre shotmaking himself, Indian skipper Suryakuamr Yadav could not help but open his mouth in shock and grimace in admiration, thus manifesting Twitterati's response to the incredible hit.

