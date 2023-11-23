IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts to SKY whistling in admiration after Josh Inglis' ridiculous reverse switch hit

Arshdeep Singh steamed in on the second ball of his penultimate over when the right-hander, unbeaten on 94, pre-meditated a shot by switching his stance around before the ball was even delivered. The pacer was quick to read the movement and responded by delivering the ball significantly wide of the stumps, trapping Inglis in an awkward pose with seemingly no way out. However, the 28-year-old nearly went down on one knee to place his bat under the full delivery and with an immaculate flick of the wrist sent the Kookaburra flying over Ishan Kishan's head for a boundary.