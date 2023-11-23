IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts to stunned SKY questioning only two reporters turning up for his captaincy debut

India are set to lock horns with Australia in the first game of the five-match T20I series on November 23 in Visakhapatnam. While the Men in Blue would be hoping to move on from the heartbreak of the World Cup final loss, the series would be quite special for Suryakumar Yadav as it will be the first time the swashbuckling batter will captain the national team. However, before the clash on Thursday, Suryakumar was left startled in his very first pre-series press conference.