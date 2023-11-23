IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts to stunned SKY questioning only two reporters turning up for his captaincy debut
Suryakumar Yadav's press conference ahead of the T20I series opener against Australia lasted just four minutes|
Cricket is by far the most followed sport in India with a huge number of reporters covering Men in Blue matches simply a taken-for-granted norm. However, the unthinkable happened on the eve of the India-Australia T20I series opener as only two journalists showed up for the press conference.
India are set to lock horns with Australia in the first game of the five-match T20I series on November 23 in Visakhapatnam. While the Men in Blue would be hoping to move on from the heartbreak of the World Cup final loss, the series would be quite special for Suryakumar Yadav as it will be the first time the swashbuckling batter will captain the national team. However, before the clash on Thursday, Suryakumar was left startled in his very first pre-series press conference.
On Wednesday, when India’s stand-in skipper Suryakumar turned up for the press meet, the lack of media presence shocked him as the ace batter questioned, ‘Only two people?’ This was a rare sight as reporters usually cover India’s games in swathes and are known to bombard the players with heaps of questions, which was the case in the recently concluded World Cup. However, the press conference this time around lasted just four minutes, possibly due to the fatigue caused by the marquee event that lasted over six weeks.
The incident of Suryakumar being blown away by the record-low count of journalists hogged a lot of limelight and many fans on Twitter shared their reactions to the same.
