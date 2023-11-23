IPL 2024 | Ben Stokes to miss entire season for CSK 'to manage his workload and fitness'

Stokes has operated as a specialist batter for England since the troubles presented by his knee mounted during a tour of New Zealand in February and recently finished as the second highest run0getter for his country at the World Cup with 304 at an average of 50.66 despite missing the first three games with a hip niggle. The 32-year-old had stated he would undergo knee surgery following the tournament with an aim to be ready for the five-match Test series in India in early 2024.