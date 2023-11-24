WBBL | Strikers' bowling brilliance in 5-wicket win over Perth ensures third straight finals appearance

In response, Adelaide began their chase in dominant fashion as Katie Mack and Tahila McGrath's solid foundation helped them complete half the chase by just the seventh over. However, when this settled duo lost their wickets, Perth saw a glimmer of hope and seized on the opportunity to whittle Adelaide down from 50/2 to 68/5. Yet, it was Madeline Penna's partnership with Amanda-Jade Wellington that sealed the deal for the chasing team, wrapping up the game within 15 overs and securing direct entry into the final as table-toppers.