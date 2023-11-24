WBBL | Strikers' bowling brilliance in 5-wicket win over Perth ensures third straight finals appearance
Adelaide Strikers comfortably came out on top in a top-of-the-table clash against Perth Scorchers to cement a spot in the finals. Despite Sophie Devine's three-wicket haul following a 30-run contribution, the Strikers cruised to the lowly target of 105 with five wickets and as many overs to spare.
After winning the toss and opting to field, incumbent table-toppers Strikers took an early advantage as Darcie Brown dismantled Perth's top order to leave them reeling at a mere 15/4. However, opposition skipper Sophie Devine and Nat Sciver-Brunt stepped up with a crucial partnership of 47 runs in an attempt to revive their team's position. Unfortunately, their dismissals spelled an end to the Scorchers' resistance as the Strikers' tight bowling and exceptional restricted them to a paltry total of 104.
In response, Adelaide began their chase in dominant fashion as Katie Mack and Tahila McGrath's solid foundation helped them complete half the chase by just the seventh over. However, when this settled duo lost their wickets, Perth saw a glimmer of hope and seized on the opportunity to whittle Adelaide down from 50/2 to 68/5. Yet, it was Madeline Penna's partnership with Amanda-Jade Wellington that sealed the deal for the chasing team, wrapping up the game within 15 overs and securing direct entry into the final as table-toppers.