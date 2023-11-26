IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as clinical India outclass Australia by 44 runs to take 2-0 series lead
India emerged victorious in the second T20 match by successfully dismissing Australia for 191 runs, as the Australian side collapsed while chasing a target of 254. The comprehensive performance from both the batters and bowlers contributed significantly to this win for the home team on Sunday.
Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first, anticipating dew during the second innings. India's openers were determined to capitalize on the powerplay, with Yashasvi Jaiswal leading the charge by smashing an impressive 53 runs in just 25 balls. However, he was dismissed within the same powerplay, with the Indian scoreboard reading 77/1 Nand Ishan Kishan, along with Ruturaj Gaikwad, carried forward the momentum set by Jaiswal, attacking the Aussie bowlers aggressively. Kishan reached his half-century but fell soon after, ending the promising 87-run partnership as Marcus Stoinis broke through.Despite the quick departure of Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad held firm with his half-century. Rinku Singh then decoded the Australian bowlers brilliantly, smashing a rapid-fire 31 off just nine balls, propelling India to a mammoth total of 254 runs, of which 71 were from the last five overs.
Australia's chase began promisingly, scoring 31 runs in the first two overs, setting a positive tone. However, Ravi Bishnoi's dismissal of Matthew Short with a well-executed googly tilted the momentum in India's favor and The Australian team struggled, reaching 53/3 at the end of the powerplay phase. Despite Glenn Maxwell's quick dismissal, Tim David and Marcus Stoinis formed a resilient partnership, attempting to stabilize the inning. However, the partnership faced a setback as Tim David departed after contributing to an 81-run partnership, followed swiftly by Stoinis in the subsequent over, putting Australia in a precarious position once again. Despite a valiant effort from Matthew Wade, the Australian innings crumbled as they couldn't sustain the chase and continued to lose wickets, eventually finishing at 191/9 in their allocated 20 overs.
Good win
Good win for India.
Brilliant bowling
Brilliant 👏 Absolutely brilliant bowling by Prasidh Krishna 👏
The star
Ravi Bishnoi - The star. 🫡
3 wickets for 32 runs from 4 overs when both teams scored 10+ RPO. The Game Changer with the ball in T20I.
#INDvsAUS
Needed
Needed the direct hit yaar!!
Scam or not
What a scam views by Jio Cinema 19 crore + seriously ??
Sensational
Sensational bowling from the spinners on such heavy dew outfield
Bishnoi - 4 overs 3/32
Axar - 4 overs 1/25
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Bishnoi - 4 overs 3/32
Axar - 4 overs 1/25
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #BleedBlue #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS
On fire again
Rinku Singh (31/9) is again on fire 🔥. Strike rate approx 350 ...Woooow
Ind🇮🇳 v/s Aus🇦🇺 2nd_T20
Ind🇮🇳 v/s Aus🇦🇺 2nd_T20
🇮🇳v/s🇦🇺
pic.twitter.com/gUAbGsnrOT
The Finisher
Rinku Singh - The Finisher India has been looking for 🔥
Is it a good decision
Australia have won the toss and they've decided to bowl first.
Good luck
Australia have won the toss and they've decided to bowl first.