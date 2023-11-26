IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as clinical India outclass Australia by 44 runs to take 2-0 series lead

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first, anticipating dew during the second innings. India's openers were determined to capitalize on the powerplay, with Yashasvi Jaiswal leading the charge by smashing an impressive 53 runs in just 25 balls. However, he was dismissed within the same powerplay, with the Indian scoreboard reading 77/1 Nand Ishan Kishan, along with Ruturaj Gaikwad, carried forward the momentum set by Jaiswal, attacking the Aussie bowlers aggressively. Kishan reached his half-century but fell soon after, ending the promising 87-run partnership as Marcus Stoinis broke through.Despite the quick departure of Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad held firm with his half-century. Rinku Singh then decoded the Australian bowlers brilliantly, smashing a rapid-fire 31 off just nine balls, propelling India to a mammoth total of 254 runs, of which 71 were from the last five overs.