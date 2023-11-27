IPL 2024 | Hardik Pandya confirms MI return with Cameron Green headed to RCB in blockbuster trades

Pandya led Gujaart all the way to the title in their very first season before a close finish against Chennai Super Kings in 2022 denied the Titans the elusive chance to go back-to-back. In his two seasons at the franchise, Pandya underwent a transition from a destructive middle-order batter to a top-order anchor, accumulating 833 runs at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 133.49. However, it was Mumbai Indians where he first came to the fore of the Indian conscience, making his India team debut across all three formats during the seven seasons he spent at Wankhede. Notably, Pandya's leadership stint at Titans saw him elevated to the role of stand-in skipper for the national side as well albeit he is now reunited with Rohit Sharma who remains to official T20I skipper.