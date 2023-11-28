IND vs AUS | Twitter trolls Wade and Maxwell for losing control of emotions on field after big over

The early departure of Jaiswal and Kishan put India in a tough spot, but SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) and Ruturaj Gaikwad stabilized the innings. Their partnership of 57 runs provided a foundation, but when the captain departed, Ruturaj took charge. The elegant opener shifted gears significantly after reaching fifty and cruised to his maiden T20I century. In the 18th over, Hardie, the bowler, conceded 25 runs as Ruturaj went on a rampage.In the final over delivered by Glenn Maxwell for the Aussies, it was apparent that the in-form batsman, Ruturaj Gaikwad, would take on the challenge.