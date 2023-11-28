IND vs AUS | Twitter trolls Wade and Maxwell for losing control of emotions on field after big over
The emotional side of players on the cricket field is often less highlighted compared to the spirit of the game. However, instances like Mathew Wade and Glenn Maxwell's strong expressions during the final over highlighted their frustration on the field becoming a talk on Twitter.
The early departure of Jaiswal and Kishan put India in a tough spot, but SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) and Ruturaj Gaikwad stabilized the innings. Their partnership of 57 runs provided a foundation, but when the captain departed, Ruturaj took charge. The elegant opener shifted gears significantly after reaching fifty and cruised to his maiden T20I century. In the 18th over, Hardie, the bowler, conceded 25 runs as Ruturaj went on a rampage.In the final over delivered by Glenn Maxwell for the Aussies, it was apparent that the in-form batsman, Ruturaj Gaikwad, would take on the challenge.
True to expectations, Ruturaj started the over by smashing a six off the first ball, followed by a no-ball four. Despite Maxwell managing to get two singles and a wide ball, a full ball down the leg side led the batter to attempt a big shot and miss it entirely, which, in turn, the umpire signalled a wide. This incident left Matthew Wade visibly displeased, while Maxwell expressed visible frustration to the umpire as he had conceded more runs than anticipated, especially in the crucial death overs.
Twitter exploded in expressing comments about the Australian players expressing their concerns on-field.
Mighty Aussies is unhappy
November 28, 2023
Not serious
Maxwell bowling last over 😭😭— Pranjal (@Pranjal_one8) November 28, 2023
They are not even serouis about this series but these IPL bullies will be on Cloud 9 by bashing part timers and random McDonald's cashiers of Aus
Most runs in the last over
India equals the record for most runs scored in the 20th over of a T20I innings with 30 runs off Maxwell. It is also the most expensive over by an Australian in T20Is.— Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) November 28, 2023
Ruturaj Gaikwad's 27 runs is also the second-most by a batter in the final over of a T20I innings.#INDvAUS
Ruturaj is giving hints
Scored 30 of the maxwell over— ' (@Murali4Tarak) November 28, 2023
Bro is giving a hint to RCB pic.twitter.com/vzFzUquoeB
Lol
Legend Wade. Gave Maxwell the final over with Kane Richardson having an over left.— Anuj Nitin Prabhu (@APTalksCricket) November 28, 2023
He enjoyed a lot
I think Maxwell would have enjoyed facing that over he just bowled🤣#INDvAUS— BETaWAY (@RoundHouseBet) November 28, 2023
Summarizes everything
Wade giving the last over to Maxwell summarizes Australia when they are not playing ICC Events. Especially in T20Is.— Hriday (Fan-Account) (@Hriday1812) November 28, 2023
Played a blinder
30 runs in the last Maxwell over! Gaikwad has played a blinder pic.twitter.com/7U9ZBYevhT— Basit Subhani (@BasitSubhani) November 28, 2023
What's in Wade's mind?
WTF was Wade thinking bowling Maxwell in the 20th over?! #INDvAUS— Click 🙂 (@ClickCollins) November 28, 2023
Hit me hard
Australia giving 20th over bowling to maxwell is like … pic.twitter.com/GBAppJnKR8— idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) November 28, 2023