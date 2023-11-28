More Options

IND vs AUS | Twitter trolls Wade and Maxwell for losing control of emotions on field after big over

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

The emotional side of players on the cricket field is often less highlighted compared to the spirit of the game. However, instances like Mathew Wade and Glenn Maxwell's strong expressions during the final over highlighted their frustration on the field becoming a talk on Twitter.

The early departure of Jaiswal and Kishan put India in a tough spot, but SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) and Ruturaj Gaikwad stabilized the innings. Their partnership of 57 runs provided a foundation, but when the captain departed, Ruturaj took charge. The elegant opener shifted gears significantly after reaching fifty and cruised to his maiden T20I century. In the 18th over, Hardie, the bowler, conceded 25 runs as Ruturaj went on a rampage.In the final over delivered by Glenn Maxwell for the Aussies, it was apparent that the in-form batsman, Ruturaj Gaikwad, would take on the challenge.

True to expectations, Ruturaj started the over by smashing a six off the first ball, followed by a no-ball four. Despite Maxwell managing to get two singles and a wide ball, a full ball down the leg side led the batter to attempt a big shot and miss it entirely, which, in turn, the umpire signalled a wide. This incident left Matthew Wade visibly displeased, while Maxwell expressed visible frustration to the umpire as he had conceded more runs than anticipated, especially in the crucial death overs. 

Twitter exploded in expressing comments about the Australian players expressing their concerns on-field. 

