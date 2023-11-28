WATCH | Peter Handscomb turn Sheffield Shield to gully cricket with his on-field exploits
Amidst the breathtaking action in competitive cricket, there have been times when bizarre incidents have occurred that have reminded people of gully cricket. Such was the case in the clash between Victoria and South Australia when Peter Handcomb refused to leave after being dismissed.
After being put into bat in the 16th match of the ongoing season of Sheffield Shield against South Australia in Adelaide, Victoria had a poor start and lost three wickets with just 21 runs on the board. After being rattled early, the onus was of experienced campaigner Peter Handscomb to pilot his side out of trouble but he too departed cheaply. However, the drama surrounding his dismissal created a lot of buzz on the internet.
On the fourth ball of the 11th over, Peter Handscomb edged Brendan Doggett’s good-length delivery, angling into the batter and the ball went low to the right of Jake Lehmann, stationed at third slip. However, the South Australian captain showed quick reflexes and made a fine grab before the ball touched the ground. The umpire had no issues with the catch but Handscomb, to everyone’s surprise, stood firm at the striker’s end. Though the grab seemed fine, the Australian batter was upset with the umpire’s decision and had a lengthy chat with the umpire. Eventually, the umpire asked Handscomb to leave the field, and the batter walked back disappointed.
Gully cricket vibes!!
Peter Handscomb refused to leave after edging to the slips until being sent on his way by the umpires 😲 #SheffieldShield#PlayOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/7hs8u47tX7— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 28, 2023