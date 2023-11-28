WATCH | Peter Handscomb turn Sheffield Shield to gully cricket with his on-field exploits

On the fourth ball of the 11th over, Peter Handscomb edged Brendan Doggett’s good-length delivery, angling into the batter and the ball went low to the right of Jake Lehmann, stationed at third slip. However, the South Australian captain showed quick reflexes and made a fine grab before the ball touched the ground. The umpire had no issues with the catch but Handscomb, to everyone’s surprise, stood firm at the striker’s end. Though the grab seemed fine, the Australian batter was upset with the umpire’s decision and had a lengthy chat with the umpire. Eventually, the umpire asked Handscomb to leave the field, and the batter walked back disappointed.