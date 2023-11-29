IND vs AUS | Glenn Maxwell’s heroics help Australia defeat India by five wickets in run-fest
Glenn Maxwell put up a majestic batting display to help Australia defeat India in the third game of the five-match T20I series. After Ruturaj Gaikwad hit a majestic ton to guide India to 222, Maxwell scored a blistering century to help his team hunt down the massive target in the final ball.
After being put into bat in the third T20I against Australia, India were rattled early, losing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan inside the first three overs with 24 runs on the board. Nevertheless, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the ship and guided the team to an 80-run mark at the halfway stage, with the Indian skipper scoring the bulk of the runs. Soon after, Australia clawed back into the game, bagging the prized wicket of Suryakumar. However, Gaikwad and Tilak Varma put the opposition bowlers to the cleaners and piloted the team to 143/3 in 15 overs, with the former notching up a half-century. Gaikwad continued to show his batting might with his stroke play and notched up his maiden T20I century off just 52 deliveries. Eventually, the opening batter blasted 123* off 57 deliveries, comprising 13 fours and seven sixes, alongside Tilak (31*), helping India reach 222 in 20 overs.
Chasing a massive target, Travis Head and Aaron Hardie knocked the wind out of the Indian bowlers, plundering 46 runs in the first four overs. But the Men Blue sent both the Aussie openers and incoming Josh Inglis back in the hut in the span of 13 balls to leave Australia in a tricky situation at 68/3. However, Glenn Maxwell took the attack to the opposition right from the get-go and Marcus Stoinis put the chase on track with 105 runs on the board in 10 overs. Though the Indian spinners got rid of Stonis and Tim David in quick succession, Maxwell continued on his merry ways and went on to complete his half-century to keep his team in the hunt with 77 required off 30 deliveries. Though Maxwell was in his elements, the Indian bowlers showed their death-bowling prowess to make the equation tough for the visitors, with 43 required off the last two overs. After Matthew Wade (28*) went berserk in the penultimate over, helping Australia amass 22 runs, Maxwell put Prasidh Krishna under the pump to help Australia ace the chase, notching up a sensational 47-ball century in the process. With the magnificent triumph, Australia have stormed back into the five-match T20I series.
