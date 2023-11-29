Rahul Dravid agrees to contract extension as Indian head coach

Rahul Dravid took over the reins of the Indian side from Ravi Shastri after their group-stage exit at the ICC World T20 2021 and has since overseen Test series victories in Bangladesh and the West Indies as well as home wins against Sri Lanka and Australia. Under his tenure, the Men in Blue reached the World Test Championship Final in 2023 where they endured a huge loss to Australia, a result that was mirrored at the 2023 World Cup final after the side clean swept the round-robin phase of the tournament.

The BCCI also announced that VVS Laxman, currently serving as the interim head coach for the five-match T20I series against Australia, would continue as the NCA chief while Dravid's support staff, including batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, and fielding coach T Dilip.

"The Board acknowledges Mr. Dravid's instrumental role in moulding the Indian Team and commends his exceptional professionalism. The Board also appreciates Mr. VVS Laxman for his exemplary roles as Head of NCA and as the stand-in Head Coach. Similar to their legendary on-field partnerships, Mr. Dravid and Mr. Laxman have worked closely in driving Indian Cricket forward," read the official press release by the apex body for cricket in India.

"The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable. Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal. I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room. It's a culture that stands resilient, whether in moments of triumph or adversity. The skills and talent that our team possesses are phenomenal, and what we've stressed is following the right process and sticking to our preparations, which has had a direct impact on the overall result," Dravid was quoted saying after agreeing to the contract extension

“I thank the BCCI and the Office Bearers for placing their trust in me, endorsing my vision, and providing support during this period. The demands of this role necessitate considerable time away from home, and I deeply appreciate my family's sacrifices and support. Their instrumental role behind the scenes has been invaluable. As we embrace new challenges post the World Cup, we remain committed to the pursuit of excellence," he added.

Dravid's first assignment after his renewal would be an all-format tour of South Africa beginning with three T20Is, followed by as many ODIs and two Tests including the traditional Boxing Day clash. A highly-anticipated five-match Test series against Ben Stokes' England would follow in early 2024 with the ICC World T20 in the Caribbean and the USA the next marquee event for the Men in Blue, slated to be held in June.

