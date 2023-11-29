Sri Lanka announce six home white-ball games against India in July 2024

India had last visited their neighbors in 2021 in a similarly structured tour where they had emerged 2-1 winners in ODIs before Sri Lanka returned the favour in the T20I series. However, the islanders have found the going to be tough against the Men in Blue of late, tumbling to 50 and 55 all-out in the last two ODIs at the Asia Cup and World Cup, respectively. Earlier in the year, the Lions had also toured India for six limited-overs games where they were whitewashed in the 50-over encounters and managed a solitary victory in the T20I series.