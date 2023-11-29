WATCH | Victoria skipper overrules umpire to annul Jake Fraser-McGurk's dismissal in Shield encounter

Jake, batting on 19, was up against Doug Warren in the 30th over with the score 60/4 when the left-arm orthodox landed a full ball extremely wide of off that spun away sharply after pitching. The youngster, tempted by the width, went down on one knee and threw his bat at the Kookaburra but was beaten all hands up by the turn which ended up even deceiving the wicket-keeper Sam Harper on its way to the hands of first slip. However, the red cherry slightly brushed Harper's gloves on the way through which made the umpire believe there was an edge. Even as the bowler expressed his dismay at being unable to earn a wicket off the delivery while the keeper offered no reaction, the briefest of innocuous queries from the slip fielder was enough for the umpire to raise his finger.