Nathan Lyon is set to play a full county season with Lancashire
Lancashire has officially announced the acquisition of Nathan Lyon as one of their overseas players for the upcoming season. The esteemed Australian spinner, holding the eighth position on the all-time Test wicket-takers list, is anticipated to be available for the entire summer campaign.
Lyon's return to competitive cricket follows a significant calf injury during the second Test against England in June, which limited his participation in the Ashes. He confirmed last month that he had an offer from Lancashire on the table, and he has now committed to a contract covering the duration of the upcoming summer, enabling his availability for all competitions.
Lyon previously had a stint in the County Championship with Worcestershire during the 2017 season which helped the side clinch the Division Two title.T he off-spinner plies his trade for his home state New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield and has previously featured for Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Sixers, and most recently, the Melbourne Renegades in Australia’s Big Bash League.
Set to arrive at Old Trafford ahead of the season kickoff in April, Lyon expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter, stating, "This is an exciting opportunity for me, and I am really looking forward to heading over to England for a full season of county cricket with Lancashire."
Lyon additionally expressed excitement at reconnecting with Jimmy Anderson, a familiar face from the cricketing world.