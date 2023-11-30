Suryakumar Yadav continues as T20I captain on South Africa tour, KL Rahul to lead in ODIs

The tour kicks off on December 10 with a T20I in Durban, followed by a T20I and ODI each at Gqebehra (formerly Port Elizabeth) and Johannesburg, before capping off the white-ball leg with the third ODI in Paarl on December 21. The two-Test series, officially known as the Freedom Trophy, would mark the beginning of the latest World Test Championship cycle for South Africa while India already got their first points on board with a win and a draw in the Caribbean in July. Centurion is slated to play host to the traditional Boxing Day encounter before the tour-ending clash in Cape Town, beginning January 3.