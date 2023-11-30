Uganda pip Zimbabwe to secure historic World T20 2024 qualification

The pivotal moment of Uganda's campaign came against Zimbabwe on November 26 when the underdogs chased down a target of 137 with five wickets and as many balls to spare, followed by a clinical 33-run triumph against Kenya three days. Both these sides had already endured defeats to Namibia earlier in the tournament and were thus resigned to the third and fourth spots on the table, even though the Rhinos are ranked 12 places higher than Uganda in the ICC rankings. Notably, this was Zimbabwe's second heartbreak in the calendar year after the side also narrowly missed out on World Cup 2023 qualification by finishing third in the home qualifiers.