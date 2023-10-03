PAK vs AUS | Twitter reacts to Nawaz and Wasim's hilarious double nutmeg at the boundary
Pakistan continued to make a mockery of themselves on the field in the World Cup warm-up encountersarticles/cricket-2023/Pakistan_Cricket_Team_ICC.scorimg.webp|
ICC
When it comes to fielding bloopers, Pakistan’s name invariably pops up in everyone's mind, with the infamous Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik catch-drop etched in eternity. Unsurprisingly, they were at it again on Tuesday as Mohammed Nawaz and Mohammed Wasim suffered a similar mishap at the boundary.
In the 10th warm-up game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 between Pakistan and Australia in Hyderabad, the Aussies won the toss and elected to bat first. David Warner and Mitch Marsh put up an opening partnership of 83 runs which was broken by Haris Rauf’s dismissal of Warner (48) in the 13th over. Incidentally, it was the right-arm quick who was at the receiving end of Pakistan’s latest fielding shenanigans in the 23rd over of the innings.
The first ball of the 23rd over by Rauf was flicked onto the leg-side towards deep square by Marnus Labuschagne. Mohammed Nawaz and Mohamed Wasim ran towards the ball and converged well over the Kookaburra in what appeared to be a routine double for the batters. However, in typical fashion, neither was willing to commit themselves and suddenly seemed to be tongue-tied. Bizarrely, the ball slid between both their legs to reach the ropes, leaving Rauf exasperated.
Twitteratti was in splits reacting to this utterly shameful display of miscommunication between the two players.
Classic Pakistan
October 3, 2023
Never ever
Pakistan & fielding never ending love story 🥰😄😄 #PakistanFielding #PakCricket pic.twitter.com/AJzT90hgNM— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 3, 2023
Typical
Typical Pakistan fielding from 1970s— kirat_13 (@kirat1313_) October 3, 2023
.. #WorldCup2023
pic.twitter.com/kZt06C4LbG
Pakistan at their very best
Pakistan fielding at its best, one minute down next minute up 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1BFXd47zI6— Hamza (@Panadolxtra_) October 3, 2023
Never ever
Pakistan & fielding never ending love story 🥰😄😄 #PakistanFielding #PakCricket#ICCCricketWorldCup#CWC23 #Dube #INDvNEP #ODIWorldCup2023 #RuturajGaikwad#Abhiya #Abhisha #IndiaAtAsianGames #IndiaAtAG22 #AbhishekMalhan #RohitSharma #AsianGames2023 pic.twitter.com/stIhmaf8jL— it's Ritu singh (@Ritusingh7781) October 3, 2023
Once again
Pakistan fielding at it again! 💀#CWC2023 #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/efte4WgbCO— Udit Vikram Bisen (@UditVikram17) October 3, 2023
Best fielding side
Pakistan Team Best Fielding In The World 🔥🔥🔥 #PAKvsAUS 😭 pic.twitter.com/KFe1JPItKy— RISHI🇮🇳 (@ViratxSalman) October 3, 2023
They can never stop
Pakistan 🇵🇰 fielding just keeps on giving and giving and giving and giving meme contents 😂😂pic.twitter.com/6JwrCXGqGW— ignite minds (@ignite_yashts) October 3, 2023
Laugh!!
Let's laugh on Pakistan fielding sidee 😂— Sontu Mishra 🚩 (@mishra_sontu) October 3, 2023
Something never changes 😂😂😂#earthquake pic.twitter.com/8u5xclj3Ex
Once again
Pakistan fielding at it again!🫣#PAKvsAUS#INDvsNED pic.twitter.com/2lBF4GCjxS— Nitesh Dhakad 07 (@NiteshD77274956) October 3, 2023