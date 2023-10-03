PAK vs AUS | Twitter reacts to Nawaz and Wasim's hilarious double nutmeg at the boundary

The first ball of the 23rd over by Rauf was flicked onto the leg-side towards deep square by Marnus Labuschagne. Mohammed Nawaz and Mohamed Wasim ran towards the ball and converged well over the Kookaburra in what appeared to be a routine double for the batters. However, in typical fashion, neither was willing to commit themselves and suddenly seemed to be tongue-tied. Bizarrely, the ball slid between both their legs to reach the ropes, leaving Rauf exasperated.