PAK vs AUS | Twitterati goes gaga as 'homeboy' Warner brings out Pushpa celebration in Hyderabad
David Warner added a new chapter to his love affair with India on Tuesday|
Of all the cricketers with cult social media followings, David Warner remains in a league of his own thanks to his Tik-Tok and Instagram reels. In the warm-up match against Pakistan, the Aussie added to his legacy in India with a special visual treat for Hyderabad fans referencing the movie Pushpa.
In the 10th warm-up match between Australia and Pakistan in Hyderabad, the Aussies won the toss and put up a total of 351/7 wickets in the first innings. When Pakistan stepped onto the field to chase the target, the fans at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium were blessed with a special gesture from the former Sunrisers Hyderabad player David Warner, who continues to enjoy legendary status in the city.
The incident occurred in the 12th over when Abdullah Shafique lobbed a Sean Abbott delivery high in the sky to offer an easy pick for Warner. The Aussie opener rejoiced by breaking into Allu Arjun’s renowned Pushpa gesture, thus returning love to his former IPL team fans in the best way possible.
Twitterati went berserk upon witnessing the heartwarming moment from Warner and flooded social media with their reactions.
October 3, 2023
Warner doing Pushpa celebration.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 3, 2023
- The craze for Allu Arjun...!!!! pic.twitter.com/6klZ6Pv7SC
David Warner doing 'Pushpa' trademark. pic.twitter.com/5NcgIcBArl— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 24, 2023
David Warner joins Delhi Capitals with 'Pushpa' trademark. pic.twitter.com/GPwItJoGoh— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 24, 2023
Allu Arjun Die hard fan Warner bhai 🔥@davidwarner31 doing Pushpa celebration.— Rishabh Pant Fan (@ShivagoudAA) October 3, 2023
- The craze for Allu Arjun...!!!!#ALLUARJUN #Pushpa2TheRule pic.twitter.com/arEHxIueuL
David Warner doing me Pushpa jukeaga nhi sala, after taking a catch #PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/nkSKSY8ewt— Salman ✨️ (@Iam_salmanshk) October 3, 2023
Yes full mod on David Pushpa Warner😂— Md Husnain (@mdrj007) October 3, 2023
Warner after winning 3 world cups need to do pushpa celebration to become famous while KL Rahul after choking in all world cups is hyped like bradman— Anurag™ (@SamsonCentral) October 3, 2023