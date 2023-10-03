More Options

PAK vs AUS | Twitterati goes gaga as 'homeboy' Warner brings out Pushpa celebration in Hyderabad

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

David Warner added a new chapter to his love affair with India on Tuesday

Of all the cricketers with cult social media followings, David Warner remains in a league of his own thanks to his Tik-Tok and Instagram reels. In the warm-up match against Pakistan, the Aussie added to his legacy in India with a special visual treat for Hyderabad fans referencing the movie Pushpa.

In the 10th warm-up match between Australia and Pakistan in Hyderabad, the Aussies won the toss and put up a total of 351/7 wickets in the first innings. When Pakistan stepped onto the field to chase the target, the fans at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium were blessed with a special gesture from the former Sunrisers Hyderabad player David Warner, who continues to enjoy legendary status in the city. 

The incident occurred in the 12th over when Abdullah Shafique lobbed a Sean Abbott delivery high in the sky to offer an easy pick for Warner. The Aussie opener rejoiced by breaking into Allu Arjun’s renowned Pushpa gesture, thus returning love to his former IPL team fans in the best way possible.

Twitterati went berserk upon witnessing the heartwarming moment from Warner and flooded social media with their reactions.

David Pushpa Raj!

Warner never fails to entertain!

Love to watch him like this!

What a swag he got!

David Bhai!🔥🔥🔥

Hahaha!

He has to do it for his fans!

Jukhega naii!!!

We need this more!

LOL!

