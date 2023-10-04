More Options

Twitter reacts as Buttler seeks Babar's help to decode Rohit's comical response on captains' day

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

The Captains' Day on the the eve of the World Cup opener produced some interesting and hilarious moments

Silly questions in press conferences by reporters have become a norm, as has Rohit Sharma snubbing them with his wit. One such incident took place on the Captains’ Day of the ICC World Cup 2023 when England skipper Jos Buttler had to ask Babar Azam to translate Rohit’s evidently hilarious response.

The Captain’s Day of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. All the 10 captains gathered for an interaction with the media as is the norm before any marquee event which was followed by an official photograph with the prestigious Trophy. As was expected, the journalists could not help but prod the home captain for content and Rohit Sharma duly obliged, albeit in an unexpected manner.

During the interaction, a Hindi journalist asked Rohit Sharma about his opinion on the World Cup 2019 final between England and New Zealand being decided by boundary countback and whether both teams should have been declared as winners of the tournament. The Indian skipper was evidently exasperated at the question and dismissively stated, “Declaring or not declaring is not my job”.

The entire back-and-forth left the whole room cackling, including Babar Azam who was the only captain to have understood the ridiculous shenanigans taking place in the room. England skipper Jos Buttler was overcome with curiosity at the chain of events and had to resort to asking Babar, who was seated beside him, for a translation

Twitter was thus left in splits over Rohit’s ability to continuously provide entertaining press conferences.

