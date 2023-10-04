Twitter reacts as Buttler seeks Babar's help to decode Rohit's comical response on captains' day
The Captains' Day on the the eve of the World Cup opener produced some interesting and hilarious moments|
Silly questions in press conferences by reporters have become a norm, as has Rohit Sharma snubbing them with his wit. One such incident took place on the Captains’ Day of the ICC World Cup 2023 when England skipper Jos Buttler had to ask Babar Azam to translate Rohit’s evidently hilarious response.
The Captain’s Day of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. All the 10 captains gathered for an interaction with the media as is the norm before any marquee event which was followed by an official photograph with the prestigious Trophy. As was expected, the journalists could not help but prod the home captain for content and Rohit Sharma duly obliged, albeit in an unexpected manner.
During the interaction, a Hindi journalist asked Rohit Sharma about his opinion on the World Cup 2019 final between England and New Zealand being decided by boundary countback and whether both teams should have been declared as winners of the tournament. The Indian skipper was evidently exasperated at the question and dismissively stated, “Declaring or not declaring is not my job”.
The entire back-and-forth left the whole room cackling, including Babar Azam who was the only captain to have understood the ridiculous shenanigans taking place in the room. England skipper Jos Buttler was overcome with curiosity at the chain of events and had to resort to asking Babar, who was seated beside him, for a translation
Twitter was thus left in splits over Rohit’s ability to continuously provide entertaining press conferences.
LOL 😂 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #WC23 pic.twitter.com/OebZ8hEG86— RAZZAQ-🇵🇰🇸🇦 (@RAZZAQBOBBYSTAN) October 4, 2023
Jos Buttler asking for the translation to Babar Azam for Rohit Sharma's joke in Hindi. pic.twitter.com/vZMl5bPcUS— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 4, 2023
Babar translating Rohit's jokes for Jos Buttler 😂 #CWC2023 pic.twitter.com/tkcCv7SjOx— Rajabets 🇮🇳👑 (@smileagainraja) October 4, 2023
Babar is like Kaha fasa diya— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 4, 2023
October 4, 2023
babar and rohit the only ones who can understand urdu/hindi and buttler is like 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XEOU1lZfcG— a. (@whosabnoshhh) October 4, 2023
Rohit's expressions followed by Babar and a bemused Buttler... Epic 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Ky4HStsDUR— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 4, 2023
Babar soch raha hoga Buttler muje explain krne ko na bole to aacha hai.— Jerseyno.7🦁🇮🇳 (@DJVIRAS07) October 4, 2023
Buttler : what did he said— Moon Boy (@IamAnu2796) October 4, 2023
Babar : insallah Rohit played well 🤣🤣🤣
Captain Babar Azam will lift this trophy on November 19.#BabarAzam #Buttler #Ahmedabad #ICCWorldCup2023 #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/GZsZ4RXza8— Babar Azam (@babarazam215) October 4, 2023