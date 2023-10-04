Twitter reacts as Buttler seeks Babar's help to decode Rohit's comical response on captains' day

The Captain’s Day of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. All the 10 captains gathered for an interaction with the media as is the norm before any marquee event which was followed by an official photograph with the prestigious Trophy. As was expected, the journalists could not help but prod the home captain for content and Rohit Sharma duly obliged, albeit in an unexpected manner.