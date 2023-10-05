ENG VS NZ | Twitter reacts as Conway and Ravindra put up unbeaten 271-run stand to help Kiwis batter England
In the opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023, held in Ahmedabad, the Black Caps secured their first victory against defending champions England on Thursday. The previous edition’s runners-up were in control of the game right from the start and eventually emerged triumphant with 82 balls to spare.
After New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first, England's extensive batting lineup was largely left at the mercy of former skipper Joe Root. Even though they were positioned for a strong finish at the end of 33 overs with a score of 187/4, wickets at crucial junctures handed the upper-hand to the opposition. In a crucial final push, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood managed to accumulate an invaluable 30 runs from the last 26 deliveries, propelling England beyond the 280-run mark. The final score for England stood at 282/9 in their allotted 50 overs, with notable contributions from Joe Root (77) and Jos Buttler (43), while Matt Henry and Glenn Phillips were the pick of the New Zealand bowlers, returning figures of 3/48 and 2/17 respectively.
In the second innings of the game, the Kiwis put on a dominating performance to seal a comfortable win. Even a golden duck for Will Young didn't trouble the Black Caps much as Devon Conway and Ravindra forged a historic partnership of 273 runs, ending unbeaten on 152 and 123 respectively.
Twitter erupted with excitement following the stunning triumph of a depleted New Zealand side over favourites England in what was a delightful spectacle for cricket fans.
Such a brilliant knock!
DEVON CONWAY WITH A 150 IN JUST 119 BALLS...!!!— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 5, 2023
One of the greatest ever knocks in World Cup history while chasing - Conway has set the World Cup on fire! pic.twitter.com/PTVSnpKghB
Kuch bhiii!
He told me then he will score 150 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9CUXd6OUiP— Saad Butt (@CricBellz) October 5, 2023
That's how you start WC!🔥🔥🔥
150 for Devon Conway in World Cup...!!!— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 5, 2023
He smashed 150* runs from 119 balls against England in run chase - Incredible, Conway. pic.twitter.com/uFpJtoyemc
Ra-chin🔥🔥🔥🔥
'Ra'hul Dravid.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 5, 2023
Sa'chin' Tendulkar.
- Rachin Ravindra is living up to the name his parents gave him. pic.twitter.com/4QzvMYossd
Hahaha!
New Zealand ne baz ka ball Tod diya 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mqS4D1X6OY— 𝐴𝑛𝑢𝑏ℎ𝑎𝑣ᥫ᭡. (@thexkidd__) October 5, 2023
He is really a great talent!
Saw Rachin Ravindra today....— Durgesh kumar Jha (@djdurgesh2001) October 5, 2023
A fine talent not only for New Zealand but especially for overall World cricket...
Now...I am missing Tilak Verma in the #CWC23
Massive blow!
HISTORY CREATED BY NEW ZEALAND....!!!— Cricket Capital (@CricketCapital7) October 5, 2023
This is the fastest ever 280+ run chase in the ICC Cricket World Cup. Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway stole the show!#ENGvNZ #WorldCup2023 #India pic.twitter.com/nzXCJkacM9
Big win!
New Zealand 🇳🇿won by 9 wickets. 🔥#CWC23 #BabarAzam #พารากอน#RohitSharma #sikkimflood #stuu#NapoliRealMadrid #Tiger3Trailer pic.twitter.com/G8trkyjqou— Mustafa Jutt (@NoorUlMustafaJ1) October 5, 2023
Sheer carnage!
Congratulations #NewZealand to win match 🎇— Abhijeet Dinghran (@ADinghran) October 5, 2023
Hmm!
As PREDICTED before the match , New Zealand won.— RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) October 5, 2023
Congratulations Conwey Rachin & Entire team. #ENGvNZ #NZvENG #RjAlok https://t.co/TBseyUtZa6