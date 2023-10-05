More Options

ENG VS NZ | Twitter reacts as Conway and Ravindra put up unbeaten 271-run stand to help Kiwis batter England

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

In the opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023, held in Ahmedabad, the Black Caps secured their first victory against defending champions England on Thursday. The previous edition’s runners-up were in control of the game right from the start and eventually emerged triumphant with 82 balls to spare.

After New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first, England's extensive batting lineup was largely left at the mercy of former skipper Joe Root. Even though they were positioned for a strong finish at the end of 33 overs with a score of 187/4, wickets at crucial junctures handed the upper-hand to the opposition. In a crucial final push, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood managed to accumulate an invaluable 30 runs from the last 26 deliveries, propelling England beyond the 280-run mark. The final score for England stood at 282/9 in their allotted 50 overs, with notable contributions from Joe Root (77) and Jos Buttler (43), while Matt Henry and Glenn Phillips were the pick of the New Zealand bowlers, returning figures of 3/48 and 2/17 respectively.

In the second innings of the game, the Kiwis put on a dominating performance to seal a comfortable win. Even a golden duck for Will Young didn't trouble the Black Caps much as Devon Conway and Ravindra forged a historic partnership of 273 runs, ending unbeaten on 152 and 123 respectively.

Twitter erupted with excitement following the stunning triumph of a depleted New Zealand side over favourites England in what was a delightful spectacle for cricket fans.

