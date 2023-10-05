ENG VS NZ | Twitter reacts as Conway and Ravindra put up unbeaten 271-run stand to help Kiwis batter England

After New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first, England's extensive batting lineup was largely left at the mercy of former skipper Joe Root. Even though they were positioned for a strong finish at the end of 33 overs with a score of 187/4, wickets at crucial junctures handed the upper-hand to the opposition. In a crucial final push, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood managed to accumulate an invaluable 30 runs from the last 26 deliveries, propelling England beyond the 280-run mark. The final score for England stood at 282/9 in their allotted 50 overs, with notable contributions from Joe Root (77) and Jos Buttler (43), while Matt Henry and Glenn Phillips were the pick of the New Zealand bowlers, returning figures of 3/48 and 2/17 respectively.