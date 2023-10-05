ENG vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Danielle Wyatt questioning lack of crowd at Narendra Modi stadium
In a cricket-mad country like India, one would imagine crowds need no second invitation to jam-pack stadiums, especially when a World Cup is at stake. However, reality turned out to be starkly different in Ahmedabad on Thursday as the tournament kicked off in front of a minimal live audience.
England got their World Cup campaign off to a disappointing start in India as New Zealand pummeled them in a largely one-sided encounter. While the encounter did not offer much in terms of fierce competition, the hype that preceded it was definitely something to behold.
The last time the two sides had taken to the field in a World Cup was the iconic 2019 final at Lord’s where the hosts had run out winners by the barest of margins. The renewal of their rivalry on the biggest stage was thus billed as a blockbuster encounter at a marquee event that is expected to be record-breaking in terms of both on-field action and viewership figures.
However, the players were faced with a hugely disappointing turnout in the sweltering heat in front of rows of empty seats. Despite reports that 40,000 complimentary tickets had been handed out for the event, the official attendance read an embarrassing 41,138. Given a capacity of 1,30,000 and as the largest cricket stadium in the world, the Narendra Modi Stadium did not make for pleasant viewing on the screen.
As expected, Twitter and several respected members of the cricketing fraternity were quick to prod for reasons behind the same.
Stuck in traffic!
Where’s the crowd !?🤔🤔— Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) October 5, 2023
Salary is important! :(
Is cricket more important than work?— Sujal (@Sujal__21) October 5, 2023
I reckon, No!
Everyone are bit busy on work days!
People are concerned about the empty stadium, but we gotta keep in mind that it's a workday in India and the scorching heat might be keeping peoples away.— Vipin Tiwari (@vipintiwari952) October 5, 2023
Hahaha! Agreed.
If England and NZ fans don't show up, what can Indians do about it 🤔— Avinash Ahuja (@Siimplyavinash) October 5, 2023
Crowd started coming!
A working day maybe they will join later— Aarz-e-ishq (@Aarzaai_Ishq) October 5, 2023
LOL! :D :D
Crowd is Sleeping like Tempa Bavuma. pic.twitter.com/Qb6G1ctC2C— Suresh Parmar® (@iamSureshParmar) October 5, 2023
You are always welcome!
Please don't troll them ..... without me— Farooq Khan (@farooq_49) October 5, 2023
— Laraib (@laraibnaseer) October 5, 2023
No crowd. Its like local match— Laraib (@laraibnaseer) October 5, 2023
Rolf!
Outside your house— Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) October 5, 2023
That's given!
We are watching match on hotstar 😂😂🤣— imran ali (@imu07280300033) October 5, 2023