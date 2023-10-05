More Options

ENG vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Daryl Mitchell's sensational dives saving two boundaries on one ball

Fielding has always been an underrated aspect of cricket but when a player showcases extraordinary athleticism, it never fails to captivate the attention of cricket spectators. One such magnificent display was exhibited by Daryl Mitchell at the boundary during the opening match of the World Cup.

Amidst the inconsistent batting display by the England team where batsmen kept departing at regular intervals, Joe Root found himself standing alone at one end and playing a measured innings. The former skipper had cruised past 50 and looked set to press on the accelerator. However, it was at this critical juncture that Daryl Mitchell delivered two sensational dives on a single ball that not only saved a certain boundary but also showcased his exceptional fielding prowess.

Root was up against Rachin Ravindra in the 33rd over whose full delivery was whipped down the ground by Root. The Kookaburra seemed destined to reach the boundary when Mitchell out of the blue lunged to his right from his position at long-off. He skillfully slid along the boundary's edge, making a valiant effort to halt the ball's progress. However, his attempt at pushing the ball away did not prove to be enough as it angled towards the ropes once again. Seeing this, Mitchell swiftly regained his composure and executed a precise flick on his second try. His remarkable recovery saved two vital runs for his team which had Twitter flooded with reactions. 

Pure athletic!

Not bad!

He's got beaten up today!

That's really hard!

Spectacular fielding!

What a dive!

He came out of no where!

Women 

That is absolutely true!

He didn't pick it up!

