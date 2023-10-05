ENG vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Daryl Mitchell's sensational dives saving two boundaries on one ball

Root was up against Rachin Ravindra in the 33rd over whose full delivery was whipped down the ground by Root. The Kookaburra seemed destined to reach the boundary when Mitchell out of the blue lunged to his right from his position at long-off. He skillfully slid along the boundary's edge, making a valiant effort to halt the ball's progress. However, his attempt at pushing the ball away did not prove to be enough as it angled towards the ropes once again. Seeing this, Mitchell swiftly regained his composure and executed a precise flick on his second try. His remarkable recovery saved two vital runs for his team which had Twitter flooded with reactions.