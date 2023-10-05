ENG vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Kumar Dharmasena’s unsuccessful assist for Kiwis to redeem 2019 final gaffe

Matt Henry took the new ball in the second over of the game and had Malan charging down the track on the very first delivery. A hint of movement meant the opener was struck on his pads, provoking a loud shout from the opposition. However, the umpire Kumar Dharmasena stood his ground and in an unprecedented act, immediately gestured that the ball was too high. In the DRS era, the officials are not supposed to provide any help to the on-field players before the 15-second timer for the appeal runs out. Nevertheless, the umpire’s interference proved to be inconsequential as stand-in skipper Tom Latham ended up taking a review anyway which simply confirmed Dharmasena’s suspicion.