IND vs AUS | Shubman Gill to miss ICC World Cup opener amidst with dengue
Shubman Gill, is set to miss the opening match of the 2023 ODI World Cup against Australia on October 8 after reportedly testing positive for dengue.The leading run-scorer in ODIs this year with an average of 72.35, had been in exceptional form including notable performances against Australia.
The team management had hoped that Gill's absence from India's training sessions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday would be due to the illness, but that was not to be the case. Despite initial hopes of a minor illness, his condition has required medical supervision, and his availability depends on his recovery after further tests.
"He is under the weather. The medical team is closely monitoring him. We are hoping he gets better soon," the official update from BCCI had said, as reported by ESPN Cricinfo.
In his absence, the Indian team is considering Ishan Kishan to open with captain Rohit Sharma. The crucial clash against Australia, posing a setback for the team in this highly anticipated tournament had been worrying the Indian team fans. Indian team had high hopes on him as two centuries and a half-century, two of those knocks coming against Sunday's opponents, Australia.