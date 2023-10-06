More Options

PAK VS NED | Twitter abuzz as van Meekeren smashes sizzling four after trash talking Haris Rauf

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Indeed, heated arguments are a rarity in cricket, known for its gentlemanly nature. However, in the PAK vs NED match on Friday, the cricketing world was abuzz as van Meekeren smashed a thrilling four immediately after a fiery exchange with Haris Rauf, sparking lively discussions on Twitter.

As the Netherlands embarked on their pursuit of a 287-run target in the second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday, they exhibited a commendable fighting spirit on the field. The standout performances by Vikramjit Singh and Bas de Leede ignited hopes of World Cup qualification. Regrettably, their desperate run chase was disrupted as Pakistani bowlers, including Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali, snared wickets at regular intervals, further complicating matters for the Netherlands.

At a crucial juncture, Meekram strode onto the crease with the Netherlands reeling at 184-9, seemingly devoid of hope in the chase. Nevertheless, during the fourth delivery of the 39th over, a heated exchange unfolded between Pakistani bowler Haris Rauf and the last Dutch batsman. Remarkably, their altercation concluded without any additional conflicts, and in a resolute statement, Meerkram hammered a thrilling four off the last ball of that over, eliciting excitement among cricket enthusiasts. However, he subsequently lost his wicket to the same bowler in the very next over.

This on-field drama ignited a storm of reactions and opinions on Twitter.

