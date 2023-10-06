PAK VS NED | Twitter abuzz as van Meekeren smashes sizzling four after trash talking Haris Rauf

At a crucial juncture, Meekram strode onto the crease with the Netherlands reeling at 184-9, seemingly devoid of hope in the chase. Nevertheless, during the fourth delivery of the 39th over, a heated exchange unfolded between Pakistani bowler Haris Rauf and the last Dutch batsman. Remarkably, their altercation concluded without any additional conflicts, and in a resolute statement, Meerkram hammered a thrilling four off the last ball of that over, eliciting excitement among cricket enthusiasts. However, he subsequently lost his wicket to the same bowler in the very next over.