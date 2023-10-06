PAK vs NED | Twitter in splits over Nawaz's determination to get run-out at all costs eventually paying off

Pakistan got off to a torrid start to their World Cup campaign as they lost their top three with just 38 on the board. While Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan steadied the ship taking the team over 150, the Men in Green lost three more wickets in quick succession to leave them reeling at 188/6 with almost 20 overs to play. But Nawaz and Shadab Khan ensured that Pakistan got to a par score in Hyderabad.