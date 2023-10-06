More Options

PAK vs NED | Twitter in splits over Nawaz's determination to get run-out at all costs eventually paying off

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Run-outs by Pakistan have consistently provided fodder for comical references on social media. In the match between Pakistan and the Netherlands, one such incident unfolded when Mohammad Nawaz escaped a run out only to succumb to the same while attempting to steal a run seconds later.

Pakistan got off to a torrid start to their World Cup campaign as they lost their top three with just 38 on the board. While Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan steadied the ship taking the team over 150, the Men in Green lost three more wickets in quick succession to leave them reeling at 188/6 with almost 20 overs to play. But Nawaz and Shadab Khan ensured that Pakistan got to a par score in Hyderabad.

In a rather comical turn of events, it all started with a full toss delivered on the middle stump. Shaheen Afridi attempted a reverse-sweep but missed, prompting an appeal for a leg-before-wicket (LBW) decision. Meanwhile, Nawaz had ventured halfway down the pitch as the ball went towards the short fine-leg fielder. He managed to scramble back to his crease just in time as the throw was returned to the bowler. However, the bowler fumbled the ball. 

In the midst of the chaos, Shaheen Afridi called Nawaz for a quick single, but Nawaz hesitated, taking off late, being quite far down the pitch. The return throw was accurate and resulted in a direct hit at the striker's end, leaving Nawaz stranded and out by a considerable distance. 

The Twitterverse exploded with reactions, providing a comical twist to an encounter surrounding Nawaz's unforgettable misadventure on the cricket field.

