PAK vs NED | Twitter in splits over Nawaz's determination to get run-out at all costs eventually paying off
Run-outs by Pakistan have consistently provided fodder for comical references on social media. In the match between Pakistan and the Netherlands, one such incident unfolded when Mohammad Nawaz escaped a run out only to succumb to the same while attempting to steal a run seconds later.
Pakistan got off to a torrid start to their World Cup campaign as they lost their top three with just 38 on the board. While Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan steadied the ship taking the team over 150, the Men in Green lost three more wickets in quick succession to leave them reeling at 188/6 with almost 20 overs to play. But Nawaz and Shadab Khan ensured that Pakistan got to a par score in Hyderabad.
In a rather comical turn of events, it all started with a full toss delivered on the middle stump. Shaheen Afridi attempted a reverse-sweep but missed, prompting an appeal for a leg-before-wicket (LBW) decision. Meanwhile, Nawaz had ventured halfway down the pitch as the ball went towards the short fine-leg fielder. He managed to scramble back to his crease just in time as the throw was returned to the bowler. However, the bowler fumbled the ball.
In the midst of the chaos, Shaheen Afridi called Nawaz for a quick single, but Nawaz hesitated, taking off late, being quite far down the pitch. The return throw was accurate and resulted in a direct hit at the striker's end, leaving Nawaz stranded and out by a considerable distance.
The Twitterverse exploded with reactions, providing a comical twist to an encounter surrounding Nawaz's unforgettable misadventure on the cricket field.
That was so funny!
Disappointing Run-out , Well played Nawaz , Hard luck 💔 .. Pakistan has Now Just one Wkt left in their 1st innings of World-Cup #PAKvsNED#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/1uU0VYiQ6V— #CWC23 (@DrSana190) October 6, 2023
How can someone be so funny?
Hahahahaha lol lol 🤣— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) October 6, 2023
Only Pakistani players can do this, Nawaz run out 😆
It was not at a a way to get out!
Wow. Another orange team last overs nawaz run out. War flashbacks.— pista vanilla (@LarakaTayyara) October 6, 2023
He himself did it!
Becharay Nawaz ko run out krva dia 🤦— Areeba (@arieba_chaudry) October 6, 2023
Pure school boy stuff!
School boy stuff from Nawaz with the run out, ZERO game awareness #PAKvNED— Zubair Ahmed Khan (@ZubairKhanPK) October 6, 2023
Yes!
Nawaz run himself out. #PAKvsNED— alee 🇵🇰 (@btwaleey) October 6, 2023
Hahaha! Correct.
Nawaz ke is run out ne muje shaheen ka Zimbabwe wala Run out yad kerwa dya 🙂— jUnAiD 🇵🇰 \ 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧 😍 \ Mehroo 🎂🔪 (@jUnAiD___56) October 6, 2023
Decent!
"Mohammad Nawaz is run out after a commendable innings of 39 runs. A good knock sadly comes to an end. A tough break for Pakistan. #CWC23 #PAKvNED 🏏😔" pic.twitter.com/3d0O5g5iFU— Zaheer Ahmad 🇵🇰 (@ZaheerAhmad0786) October 6, 2023
Yeah!
"Mohammad Nawaz is run out after a commendable innings of 39 runs. A good knock sadly comes to an end. A tough break for Pakistan. #CWC23 #PAKvNED 🏏😔" pic.twitter.com/N8u34A7F5P— Mr. Faishi (@mr_faishi) October 6, 2023
Lol!
Which Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz who got run-out or Nawaz Sharif? 😄— Rvel Zahid (@RvelZahid) October 6, 2023