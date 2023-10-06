PAK VS NED | Twitter laughs at Babar Azam for falling for just five against Netherland in WC opener

In the second match of the ICC World Cup, Pakistan found themselves batting first after the Netherlands won the toss and opted to field. However, the Netherlands bowlers proved to be a formidable challenge for the Pakistani batsmen. The early moments of the game witnessed the dismissal of Pakistan's opening batsman, Fakhar Zaman, in a rather uneventful fashion, caught and bowled, leaving the team struggling at 16/1 after just four overs.