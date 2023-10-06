PAK VS NED | Twitter laughs at Babar Azam for falling for just five against Netherland in WC opener
In cricket, the top-tier teams are often expected to perform at their peak when facing less experienced teams. Regrettably, Pakistan seemed to have fallen short of this expectation, as their captain Babar Azam struggled to rise to the challenge against Netherlands in Hyderabad on Friday.
In the second match of the ICC World Cup, Pakistan found themselves batting first after the Netherlands won the toss and opted to field. However, the Netherlands bowlers proved to be a formidable challenge for the Pakistani batsmen. The early moments of the game witnessed the dismissal of Pakistan's opening batsman, Fakhar Zaman, in a rather uneventful fashion, caught and bowled, leaving the team struggling at 16/1 after just four overs.
The partnership between Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq seemed promising until a pivotal turning point in the match. This game-changing moment arrived when the world's top-ranked ODI batter, was caught by Saqib Zulfiqar, a prized wicket for Ackermann. The Netherlands team erupted in jubilant celebrations. Babar, wore a somber expression as he attempted a leg-side slog but mistimed his shot. With Babar Azam contributing just 5 runs from 18 deliveries, Pakistan found themselves in a challenging situation during the match.
Twitter is abuzz with trolls and laughter as Pakistan's captain failed to live up to expectations in the match.
