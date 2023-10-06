PAK VS NED | Twitter reacts as Pakistan see off resiliant Netherlands in Hyderabad opener
Pakistan secured their first win in the 2023 World Cup by 81 runs after early jitters courtesy some great bowling by Netherlands. Bas de Leede (67) and Vikramjit Singh (52) made the chase interesting for the Dutch but a fiery Haris Rauf spell ensured there wasn’t an upset on the cards in Hyderabad.
In the crucial match, the Netherlands won the toss and elected to field first. Pakistan's innings got off to a shaky start with the early dismissals of Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq. The Men in Green found themselves in a precarious position but Saud Shakeel (68) and Mohammad Rizwan (68) took on the responsibility of rebuilding the innings and managed to form a century partnership. Bas de Leede's (4/62) impressive performance kept the Netherlands in the contest by taking crucial wickets at key moments. Pakistan also had a vital partnership between Shadab and Nawaz, although they couldn't carry it through to the end. Haris Rauf's late contribution of 16 runs provided some relief as Pakistan managed to put up a competitive score of 286 in their allotted overs.
The Netherlands came out to bat and got off to a steady start, with Vikramjit Singh scoring 52 runs. The pair of Singh and Bas de Leede quietly built a fifty-run partnership without much fuss. Bas de Leede, in particular, played a remarkable innings, scoring 68 runs from 67 balls, almost single-handedly keeping the Netherlands in the game. However, as the match progressed, the disparity in overall quality between the two sides, especially in batting, became evident. De Leede eventually walked back to the pavilion with a score of 67, wearing a disappointed expression. Haris Rauf come up with a great spell in the middle overs to ensure that Pakistan walked away with a win..
Cricket fans on Twitter appreciated the Netherlands' remarkable fightback and flooded the platform with reactions and praises for their performance.
October 6, 2023
Unnecessary provocation from Haris Rauf #PAKvNED
Haris rauf tmra ya last wicket py attitude
This verbal fight I love it😂🤌🥱 coz I am old school cricket lover , sledging on the field is my fvt, coz I grown up watching Afridi lala 🔥..
why would you sledge haris rauf tho you know he thrives when he's angry
Haris Rauf why so angry bro? 😂
#PAKvsNED
log haris rauf ko pace ki wajah se shoaib akhtar se comp karte the...
Haris Rauf against
a bowler GOAT
#PAKvNED
Someone post haris rauf vs van meekran beef pls
Seasonal and Kirkut Texpert Don't Judge Any Match By First Inning 🙌
#HarisRauf #CricketWorldCup2023 #PAKvNED
Good intent!
I love Haris rauf 🙌🏿 NXT
:shoaib akhtar 🗿