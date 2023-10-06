PAK VS NED | Twitter reacts as Pakistan see off resiliant Netherlands in Hyderabad opener

In the crucial match, the Netherlands won the toss and elected to field first. Pakistan's innings got off to a shaky start with the early dismissals of Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq. The Men in Green found themselves in a precarious position but Saud Shakeel (68) and Mohammad Rizwan (68) took on the responsibility of rebuilding the innings and managed to form a century partnership. Bas de Leede's (4/62) impressive performance kept the Netherlands in the contest by taking crucial wickets at key moments. Pakistan also had a vital partnership between Shadab and Nawaz, although they couldn't carry it through to the end. Haris Rauf's late contribution of 16 runs provided some relief as Pakistan managed to put up a competitive score of 286 in their allotted overs.