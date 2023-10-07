More Options

BAN VS AFG | Twitter reacts as Mehidy Miraz’s all round effort earns Bangladesh win in Dharamsala

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Bangladesh secured their first win in the 2023 World Cup after beating an unconvincing Afghanistan by six wickets in Dharamsala. Having reduced the Afghans to just 157, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (57) and Najmul Shanto (59*) ensured that there wasn’t too much drama after two early wickets in the chase.

Afghanistan batted first at the request of Bangladesh, who won the toss in the third ICC World Cup match held in Dharamshala. They started steadily with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran contributing 47 and 22 runs. However, the Afghan team then experienced a series of wicket losses as Bangladesh's captain led a strong bowling attack, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking 3 wickets put considerable pressure on the Afghan batsmen, who struggled to make an impact. Afghanistan ultimately lost all their wickets, managing only 156 runs in 37.2 overs.

Bangladesh, in pursuit of 157 runs, seemed well on their way to securing their first-ever World Cup victory against Afghanistan. Initially, Afghan bowlers maintained pressure during the powerplay, limiting Bangladesh to 44/2. However, they struggled to halt the run flow, particularly due to the impressive 97-run partnership between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto. Afghanistan managed to take one wicket each with Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Azmatullah Omarzai, but Bangladesh ultimately triumphed, winning by 6 wickets.

What a catch!

That's some catch!🔥🔥🔥

Unbelievable!

Definitely he deserves something for this!

He just plucked it like an eagle!

That will be remembered for ages!

Great catches both!

That's called a catch!

Put that in a frame now!

Man how did he do it!

