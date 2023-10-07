BAN VS AFG | Twitter reacts as Mehidy Miraz’s all round effort earns Bangladesh win in Dharamsala

Bangladesh, in pursuit of 157 runs, seemed well on their way to securing their first-ever World Cup victory against Afghanistan. Initially, Afghan bowlers maintained pressure during the powerplay, limiting Bangladesh to 44/2. However, they struggled to halt the run flow, particularly due to the impressive 97-run partnership between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto. Afghanistan managed to take one wicket each with Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Azmatullah Omarzai, but Bangladesh ultimately triumphed, winning by 6 wickets.