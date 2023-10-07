BAN VS AFG | Twitter reacts to Rahmat Shah's superhuman catch leaves Miraz and spectators breathless

However, in the crucial 28th over, Rahmat Shah seized the moment with a sensational catch. It was a lofted drive towards mid-off, and Rahmat timed his jump to perfection, plucking the ball out of thin air with a one-handed blinder. It marked the end of Mehidy Hasan Miraz's fortunate streak, where he had managed to escape dismissal on several occasions earlier in the game. The catch was a moment of pure brilliance, showcasing Rahmat Shah's impeccable timing, agility, and commitment on the field.