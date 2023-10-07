BAN VS AFG | Twitter reacts to Rahmat Shah's superhuman catch leaves Miraz and spectators breathless
Fielders showcase their athleticism and determination particularly through exceptional catches, in the game of cricket. A remarkable example of this was witnessed in Afghanistan's WC opener against Bangladesh on Saturday when Rahmat Shah pulled off an extraordinary catch to dismiss Mehidy Miraz.
In the pursuit of a target of 157 runs, Bangladesh found themselves in the driver's seat, aiming to secure their first-ever World Cup victory against Afghanistan. Despite the Afghan bowlers' efforts to keep things tight during the powerplay, with the Tigers at 44/2, they struggled to control the flow of runs, courtesy of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto.
However, in the crucial 28th over, Rahmat Shah seized the moment with a sensational catch. It was a lofted drive towards mid-off, and Rahmat timed his jump to perfection, plucking the ball out of thin air with a one-handed blinder. It marked the end of Mehidy Hasan Miraz's fortunate streak, where he had managed to escape dismissal on several occasions earlier in the game. The catch was a moment of pure brilliance, showcasing Rahmat Shah's impeccable timing, agility, and commitment on the field.
It not only left the crowd in awe but also made it to Twitter to flood the social media site with reactions.
What a catch!
October 7, 2023
That's some catch!🔥🔥🔥
You can't do that Rahmat Shah!— Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog (@cricket_broken) October 7, 2023
Contender for the catch of the tournament begins 🔥🔥🔥#Afghanistan #AFGvsBAN #CWC2023 #CricketWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/VneLEICSDR
Unbelievable!
Great Catch by Rahmat ..— Cricktainment with Wais (@Crick_tainment) October 7, 2023
Miraz Hassan Gone !#CWC23 #CWC2023 #cwc23tickets #AFGvsBAN #Twitter pic.twitter.com/biGrPkKWVf
Definitely he deserves something for this!
Early contender for the catch of the tournament. That was insane from Rahmat Shah! #BANvAFG #CWC23— Soorya Sesha (@sooryasesha7) October 7, 2023
He just plucked it like an eagle!
Rahmat Shah setting the standards! Great effort, great catch @RahmatShah_08 👏🏻 #CWC23 #BANvAFG— Bashir Gharwal غروال (@bashir_gharwall) October 7, 2023
That will be remembered for ages!
What A Catch RAHMAT 🥵🔥#AFGvBAN— SunnY™️ (@SSMB_For_Life) October 7, 2023
Great catches both!
That catch by Rahmat Shah was no less than Ben Stokes catch in 2019 WC#BANvAFG #AFGvsBAN #CWC23— Syed Sherry (@sherrycodes) October 7, 2023
That's called a catch!
This is some catch by Rahmat Shah!💣— Shah Muhammad Imamuddin (@imam_tbs) October 7, 2023
Great effort!🔥
Put that in a frame now!
WHAT A STUNNING CATCH FROM RAHMAT SHAH!!!#AfghanistanCricket #AFGvsBAN #CricketWorldCup #ICCWorldCup— Muhammad Zain (@MCFCZain_) October 7, 2023
Man how did he do it!
Rahmat Shah setting the standards! Great effort, great catch @RahmatShah_08 👏🏻 #CWC23 #BANvAFG— Bashir Gharwal غروال (@bashir_gharwall) October 7, 2023