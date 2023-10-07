More Options

BAN VS AFG | Twitter reacts to Rahmat Shah's superhuman catch leaves Miraz and spectators breathless

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Fielders showcase their athleticism and determination particularly through exceptional catches, in the game of cricket. A remarkable example of this was witnessed in Afghanistan's WC opener against Bangladesh on Saturday when Rahmat Shah pulled off an extraordinary catch to dismiss Mehidy Miraz.

In the pursuit of a target of 157 runs, Bangladesh found themselves in the driver's seat, aiming to secure their first-ever World Cup victory against Afghanistan. Despite the Afghan bowlers' efforts to keep things tight during the powerplay, with the Tigers at 44/2, they struggled to control the flow of runs, courtesy of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto. 

However, in the crucial 28th over, Rahmat Shah seized the moment with a sensational catch. It was a lofted drive towards mid-off, and Rahmat timed his jump to perfection, plucking the ball out of thin air with a one-handed blinder. It marked the end of Mehidy Hasan Miraz's fortunate streak, where he had managed to escape dismissal on several occasions earlier in the game. The catch was a moment of pure brilliance, showcasing Rahmat Shah's impeccable timing, agility, and commitment on the field. 

It not only left the crowd in awe but also made it to Twitter to flood the social media site with reactions. 

What a catch!

That's some catch!🔥🔥🔥

Unbelievable!

Definitely he deserves something for this!

He just plucked it like an eagle!

That will be remembered for ages!

Great catches both!

That's called a catch!

Put that in a frame now!

Man how did he do it!

