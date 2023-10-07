More Options

BANG VS AFG | Twitterverse abuzz as umpire Dharmasena's signals before DRS raise eyebrows in World Cup

BANG VS AFG | Twitterverse abuzz as umpire Dharmasena's signals before DRS raise eyebrows in World Cup

8

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Umpires are typically expected to maintain impartiality and make fair decisions for both teams. Debates have ignited over ICC umpire Kumar Dharmasena's practice of displaying signals during appeals in World Cup matches, raising questions about the appropriateness of this approach during live games.

In the third match of the World Cup between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, the Tigers were chasing a target of 157 after Afghanistan was bowled out in just 37.2 overs. During this chase, Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan and Liton Das were at the crease when a notable incident occurred, sparking discussions. This incident transpired during a leg-before-wicket (LBW) appeal on the fourth ball of the third over by Mujeeb where Kumar Dharmasena signalled that the ball had hit the bat in the middle of the Afgan’s appeal. 

Kumar Dharmasena has been continuously showing signals during the appeals in World Cup matches. Earlier, during the opening game between England and New Zealand, he had signalled that the ball was going over the wicket. While New Zealand still went ahead and sent it up stairs, Afghanistan saved themselves a review thanks to the Sri Lankan's assist. This issue has sparked discussion because umpires are generally not supposed to signal anything to the bowling team before the completion of their appeal. 

Twitter started to question Dharmasena's signalling and took to their favorite social media site to vent their frustation. 

What is this? 

Agreed!

Prediction?

Good start from Bangladesh!

Cheap way!

Team needed him!

Yes!

True that!

Things are not looking good!

Damn it!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all