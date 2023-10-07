BANG VS AFG | Twitterverse abuzz as umpire Dharmasena's signals before DRS raise eyebrows in World Cup
Umpires are typically expected to maintain impartiality and make fair decisions for both teams. Debates have ignited over ICC umpire Kumar Dharmasena's practice of displaying signals during appeals in World Cup matches, raising questions about the appropriateness of this approach during live games.
In the third match of the World Cup between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, the Tigers were chasing a target of 157 after Afghanistan was bowled out in just 37.2 overs. During this chase, Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan and Liton Das were at the crease when a notable incident occurred, sparking discussions. This incident transpired during a leg-before-wicket (LBW) appeal on the fourth ball of the third over by Mujeeb where Kumar Dharmasena signalled that the ball had hit the bat in the middle of the Afgan’s appeal.
Kumar Dharmasena has been continuously showing signals during the appeals in World Cup matches. Earlier, during the opening game between England and New Zealand, he had signalled that the ball was going over the wicket. While New Zealand still went ahead and sent it up stairs, Afghanistan saved themselves a review thanks to the Sri Lankan's assist. This issue has sparked discussion because umpires are generally not supposed to signal anything to the bowling team before the completion of their appeal.
Twitter started to question Dharmasena's signalling and took to their favorite social media site to vent their frustation.
What is this?
October 7, 2023
Agreed!
Afghanistan has the qualities of a Pakistan team. Even if their batting underperforms, they can make you believe that they can defend a total no matter how small it is.#BANvsAFG #CWC23 #ODIWorldCup2023— Venky Viky (@VENKATE68684279) October 7, 2023
Prediction?
October 7, 2023
Good start from Bangladesh!
2 wickets in succession for Bangladesh 🇧🇩vs🇦🇫Afghanistan— SportsPundit (@_SportsPundit) October 7, 2023
Shanto comes at no.4#icccricketworldcup2023 #BANvsAFG #INDvsAUS #Israel #AmazonGreatIndianFestival #PAKvNED #วอลเลย์บอลหญิง #Israel #SLvSA #SAvsSL #AsianGames23 #IsraelUnderAttack #Kabaddi #PAKvNED #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/7bjIAXFi9F
Cheap way!
Litton dos dismissed for 13 runs. #BANvsAFG #BANvAFG #AFGvsBAN #AFGvBAN #CWC2023— cricket&cinema (@cinemacricket12) October 7, 2023
Team needed him!
What's wrong with Litton man!#BANvsAFG— ˢʰⁱˡᵃᵃᵃ (@SpicyHeart__) October 7, 2023
Yes!
Liton and Tanzid give their wickets cheaply. Shanto and Miraz have to play anchor role now here.#BANvsAFG #WorldCup2023 #CWC23— Fahim Ahmed (@FahimAh85929397) October 7, 2023
True that!
Fast bowlers making the ball talk in Delhi and Dharamshala... It's moving miles.. Wow— paRaY_YasiR ✍️ (@ParayYasir2) October 7, 2023
Some contests going on. #BANvsAFG #SAvsSL #icccricketworldcup2023
Things are not looking good!
Bangladesh 27/2 after 7 overs.💀— Cric Freak (@cricfreakxd) October 7, 2023
COME ON BANGLADESH! YOU HAVE TO WIN THIS!!!! ❤🔥❤🔥❤🔥❤🔥#BANvsAFG
Damn it!
Easy one is Put down😯#PakvsNed#BanvsAfg— Mohammad Adress (@Badalta_World) October 7, 2023
#BANvAFG#AfghanAtalan pic.twitter.com/sjhEBj1ODR