SA vs. SL | Twitter goes crazy as Dhoni-Dhoni chants heard as Pathirana gets bowling call-up

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

MS Dhoni might have retired from cricket but his impact can still be seen and heard all around the cricketing world. Today in the World Cup clash between Sri Lanka and South Africa, chants of Dhoni-Dhoni were heard when Matheesha Pathirana was handed the ball showcasing a strong CSK impact in Delhi.

In the fourth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 between Sri Lanka and South Africa in the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi, the Lions won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma departed in the second over falling prey to a perfect in-between length delivery aimed at his legs. Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen took charge of South Africa’s batting making them cross the 100-run mark.

During the 11th over, Matheesha Pathirana came out to bowl, and just before he bowled his first ball, chants of Dhoni-Dhoni caught his attention bringing out CSK emotions at the stadium. As Pathirana is currently a part of the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, the Yellove support was there in full force to support him. 

Twitter reacted to this surprising gesture of Indian fans to call out Dhoni’s chants during Pathirana’s over-awakening CSK fan emotions during Sri Lanka’s World Cup opener against South Africa.

