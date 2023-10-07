SA vs. SL | Twitter goes crazy as Dhoni-Dhoni chants heard as Pathirana gets bowling call-up
MS Dhoni might have retired from cricket but his impact can still be seen and heard all around the cricketing world. Today in the World Cup clash between Sri Lanka and South Africa, chants of Dhoni-Dhoni were heard when Matheesha Pathirana was handed the ball showcasing a strong CSK impact in Delhi.
In the fourth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 between Sri Lanka and South Africa in the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi, the Lions won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma departed in the second over falling prey to a perfect in-between length delivery aimed at his legs. Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen took charge of South Africa’s batting making them cross the 100-run mark.
During the 11th over, Matheesha Pathirana came out to bowl, and just before he bowled his first ball, chants of Dhoni-Dhoni caught his attention bringing out CSK emotions at the stadium. As Pathirana is currently a part of the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, the Yellove support was there in full force to support him.
Twitter reacted to this surprising gesture of Indian fans to call out Dhoni’s chants during Pathirana’s over-awakening CSK fan emotions during Sri Lanka’s World Cup opener against South Africa.
And the chants go loud & clear
October 7, 2023
Yup
Pathirana aya toh dhoni dhoni bolre 😂😂😂— Rushikesh (@Rushike26050170) October 7, 2023
Malinga vibes
the way pathirana bowls reminds me so much of malinga— ً (@teboho_mx) October 7, 2023
LOL
Pathirana listed as right arm medium on TV. lmfao— Adam Bell 🇳🇿🇮🇹 (@AdamKerrBell) October 7, 2023
It's a crime
Pathirana being classified as Right Arm Medium... pic.twitter.com/TSHi2pA3Ls— Uday Sen (@udidecoy) October 7, 2023
Danger man
Here comes danger man Pathirana— Ta Ailer (@_Ailer__) October 7, 2023
Time for India cup
Upsetting to hear some Dhoni-Dhoni chants at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in South Africa vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup match. @ICC can play India-Cup where Ind can play against all countries 😎😎😎— Aravind Koushik🕉️™️ (@CheekyAravind) October 7, 2023
Crazy
Dhoni chants! Just because matheesha is bowling!?? 😭😭 these msd fans are crazy af🤡— Irushi ♡ ˎˊ˗ (@Im_IrushiK) October 7, 2023
He is the TOP G!
Rassie van pta nhi kya is the man to look out for in this World Cup— sigh (@Mz_gujjar) October 7, 2023
Please
Qdk light up ur last wc with a ton pls— Aakash (@AakashSingh64) October 7, 2023