SA vs SL | Twitter in awe as Kusal Mendis stuns Marco Jansen with special edition of SKY's Supla

Sri Lanka had their work cut-out in the World Cup opener at Arun Jaitley Stadium after being set a target of 429 by the Proteas, a good 100 runs more than the highest successful chase in tournament history. Things went from bad to worse when opener Pathum Nissanka succumbed for a duck but the Lions' hopes were quickly reignited courtesy of a brilliant knock by Kusal Mendis. The explosive batter raced to a 25-ball half-century, on the back of three boundaries and six maximums, before any other batter in the team had even contributed a single run. To make it even more special, Mendis got to the milestone with two maximums and a boundary in the space of three balls, with the sequence including a shot for the highlight reels.