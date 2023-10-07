SA vs SL | Twitter in disbelief as Markram's 49-ball century propels Proteas to highest-ever World Cup total

South Africa's marauding run began with a calculative 204-run partnership for the second wicket between Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen after skipper Temba Bavuma fell cheaply early in the innings. The former got to his century off 83 balls before throwing his wicket away on the very next delivery as the Proteas stood well-positioned at 214/2 with more than 19 overs to go. Thereon, it was thoroughly the Aiden Markram show in a blitzkrieg for the ages. The veteran raced to 50 off 34 balls, soon after Rassie returned to the pavilion for a 110-ball 108, and then added the next 50 runs in just 19 deliveries. He beat the record for the fastest-ever century in World Cup history previously held by Kevin O'Brien.