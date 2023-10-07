More Options

SA vs SL | Twitter in disbelief as Markram's 49-ball century propels Proteas to highest-ever World Cup total

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Aiden Markram's secured a place for himself in the history books on Saturday

Despite the rapid rise in ODI run rates, World Cup scoring records have relatively stood the test of time. That all seems set to change in the 2023 edition though, as South Africa showed in Delhi on Saturday by breaking the shackles to put up 428/5 on the board with three batsmen scoring centuries.

South Africa provided a brilliant display of no-holds-barred batting at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against Sri Lanka to kick off their World Cup campaign with a bang. The Proteas ensured the encounter would be remembered for generations to come for their stunning hitting as they broke the record that Australia had achieved Down Under in 2015 when they smashed 417/6 against Afghanistan.

South Africa's marauding run began with a calculative 204-run partnership for the second wicket between Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen after skipper Temba Bavuma fell cheaply early in the innings. The former got to his century off 83 balls before throwing his wicket away on the very next delivery as the Proteas stood well-positioned at 214/2 with more than 19 overs to go. Thereon, it was thoroughly the Aiden Markram show in a blitzkrieg for the ages. The veteran raced to 50 off 34 balls, soon after Rassie returned to the pavilion for a 110-ball 108, and then added the next 50 runs in just 19 deliveries. He beat the record for the fastest-ever century in World Cup history previously held by Kevin O'Brien.

Markram was well aided at the other end by a quickfire 31 from Heinrich Klassen before David Miller and Marco Jansen provided the final flourish. The former contributed an unbeaten 39 in 21 deliveries and cemented the record for the Proteas with a six in the 49th over, thus sending Twitter into a frenzy,

