SA vs SL | Twitter in disbelief as Markram's 49-ball century propels Proteas to highest-ever World Cup total
Aiden Markram's secured a place for himself in the history books on Saturday|
ICC
Despite the rapid rise in ODI run rates, World Cup scoring records have relatively stood the test of time. That all seems set to change in the 2023 edition though, as South Africa showed in Delhi on Saturday by breaking the shackles to put up 428/5 on the board with three batsmen scoring centuries.
South Africa provided a brilliant display of no-holds-barred batting at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against Sri Lanka to kick off their World Cup campaign with a bang. The Proteas ensured the encounter would be remembered for generations to come for their stunning hitting as they broke the record that Australia had achieved Down Under in 2015 when they smashed 417/6 against Afghanistan.
South Africa's marauding run began with a calculative 204-run partnership for the second wicket between Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen after skipper Temba Bavuma fell cheaply early in the innings. The former got to his century off 83 balls before throwing his wicket away on the very next delivery as the Proteas stood well-positioned at 214/2 with more than 19 overs to go. Thereon, it was thoroughly the Aiden Markram show in a blitzkrieg for the ages. The veteran raced to 50 off 34 balls, soon after Rassie returned to the pavilion for a 110-ball 108, and then added the next 50 runs in just 19 deliveries. He beat the record for the fastest-ever century in World Cup history previously held by Kevin O'Brien.
Markram was well aided at the other end by a quickfire 31 from Heinrich Klassen before David Miller and Marco Jansen provided the final flourish. The former contributed an unbeaten 39 in 21 deliveries and cemented the record for the Proteas with a six in the 49th over, thus sending Twitter into a frenzy,
This is some gauntlet set down by South Africa in their #icccricketworldcup2023. Class 💯s from De Kock and Rassie. But that Aiden Markram century is special, power and class.— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 7, 2023
South Africa has just put up a top show. Proper show off of their batting. #SAvsSL— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 7, 2023
South Africa Cricket Team before and after this tweetpic.twitter.com/tkEJwpaCiS https://t.co/52gjwDpEb8— Murphy ❁ (@review_retained) October 7, 2023
HISTORY!!— tea_addict 🇮🇳 (@on_drive23) October 7, 2023
South Africa overhauls Australia's score of 417/6 (vs Afghanistan) to bring up the HIGHEST EVER WC total. pic.twitter.com/juX2S5vzHP
Highest total in the History of WorldCup. Tremendous performance from the Batsman of South Africa 🔥♥️.#SAvsSL | #SAvSL | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/0XrZ2va3uo— Ehtisham Siddique (@iMShami_) October 7, 2023
De Kock, Van Der Dussen, Markram— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) October 7, 2023
3 centuries in 1 one innings for the first time ever in the history of the ODI World Cup.
One of the best World Cup hundreds you will ever see.— Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog (@cricket_broken) October 7, 2023
One of the best ODI hundreds you will ever see.
Every shot, from the middle of the bat. Sixes galore. Straight drives immaculate.
This is an exhibition of high class batting from #SouthAfrica 🔥🔥🔥♥️♥️😍😍😍😍😍😍🚨🚨🚨… pic.twitter.com/8xV10qQBf5
South Africa broke the record today of the highest CWC total #SAvSL #CWC2023 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/q2LzprkEZg— Haque 🇧🇩 (@midtownndriverr) October 7, 2023
Actual baseball team 🔥🔥🔥#SouthAfrica Enna adi#Worlds2023 #SAvsSL pic.twitter.com/iREE255pWR— Alan (@MMariyaan) October 7, 2023
Madness by South Africa What hatting #SAvsSL #icccricketworldcup2023— Ehtasham Ahmed (@Ehtasham1570) October 7, 2023