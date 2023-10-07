SA vs SL | Twitter in splits as Proteas emulate Pakistan legends by letting ball fall between two fielders harmlessly

South Africa seemed well set for a huge win to start the 2023 World Cup in style as they whittled Sri Lanka down to 111/4 in a massive chase of 429. Even though the Proteas were given a brief scare by an explosive Kusal Mendis knock-of 72 from just 46 deliveries, the side managed to keep their other counterparts quiet before scalping them up in a hurry. However, amidst all the efficiency with bat and ball throughout the game, South Africa also provided the viewers with a blooper that would be replayed for years and years to come in the form of an unfathomably embarrassing dropped catch.