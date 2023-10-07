SA vs SL | Twitter in splits as Proteas emulate Pakistan legends by letting ball fall between two fielders harmlessly
Temba Bavuma was one of the two men to blame for a humiliating moment for the Proteas on Saturday|
Pakistan are simply a class apart as far as fielding shenanigans are concerned and have given cricket some of its most iconic bloopers. South Africa thus decided to pay homage to the legends on Tuesday by having Temba Bavuma and David Miller emulate the most famous catch drop in history.
South Africa seemed well set for a huge win to start the 2023 World Cup in style as they whittled Sri Lanka down to 111/4 in a massive chase of 429. Even though the Proteas were given a brief scare by an explosive Kusal Mendis knock-of 72 from just 46 deliveries, the side managed to keep their other counterparts quiet before scalping them up in a hurry. However, amidst all the efficiency with bat and ball throughout the game, South Africa also provided the viewers with a blooper that would be replayed for years and years to come in the form of an unfathomably embarrassing dropped catch.
Spearhead Kagiso Rabada was bowling to a struggling Kusal Perera in the seventh over when the opener decided to break the shackles with a big heave on the second ball. However, he utterly failed at timing the ball properly as it rose high into the night sky, doomed to stay within the 30-yard circle. With skipper Temba Bavuma and David Miller, two exceptional fielders, converging under the white rock at cover, a dismissal simply looked inevitable. However, in a shocking twist, neither player called or committed to the opportunity and the ball eventually fell right under the nose of the duo even as they stared at it helplessly.
The missed chance invariably reminded fans of the iconic incident between Shoaib Malik and Saeed Ajmal over a decade ago in an ODI against West Indies when a similar dropped catch had taken the cricketing fraternity by storm. The recreation of it was no different as Twitter was instantly flooded with hilarious reactions.
October 7, 2023
Miller did dirty to Bavuma there😭— Ayu~🇮🇳❤️ (@LShivin) October 7, 2023
Bavuma and Miller today pic.twitter.com/zKBA2FuWFH— S. (@highonnweed) October 7, 2023
Confusion and indecision in the middle as Perera skies a Rabada delivery that safely falls in-between Bavuma and Miller ,Will South Africa pay for that mistake later? 58-1 #CWC23 #SAvSL @cricketworldcup— Zibula (@Skuberg7) October 7, 2023
Bavuma and Miller : pic.twitter.com/O4dLIsgtcY— Zama Kganyago (@ZamaKganyago) October 7, 2023
Miller and Bavuma— 🇮🇳 𝙆 𝘼 𝙔 - 𝙆 𝘼 𝙔 (@kkay_patel) October 7, 2023
Miller and Bavuma fielding like Pakistanis— Syed Taqi Abbas (@syedmtaqi_) October 7, 2023
Miller & Bavuma#SAvSL pic.twitter.com/MBysgs37pG— KL (@magical_wrists) October 7, 2023
Catch drop miller and Bavuma don't take catch— sankar.chaudhury (@sportbysurya) October 7, 2023
Miller and Bavuma just recreated this 😂#SAvSL pic.twitter.com/D1PyCOviqb— S H O A I B (@tailender01) October 7, 2023