SA vs SL | Twitter laughs as Andile Phehlukwayo voluntarily offers two extra runs to batting team out of embarrassment

South Africa were well on top right through their opening World Cup encounter against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as the Lions still required well over 200 runs in their chase of 429 with just 20 overs and five wickets in hand. As commendable as the Proteas were for most parts with the ball given the nature of the track, the side did commit multiple erroneous blunders in the field, each of which seemed worthy to be in the tournament's best bloopers compilation when it comes to an end. However, the comedy seemed to peak in the 28th over, all because of substitute fielder Andile Phehlukwayo and his absurd antics.