SA vs SL | Twitter reacts as Delhi turns into Johannesburg with 'De Kock' chants after maiden WC century
Quinton de Kock was on song on Saturday and the fans paid him due credit in overwhelming fashion|
Fans in the stadium are always the biggest support for each and every player giving there all on the field. In the clash between Sri Lanka and South Africa on Saturday, the Proteas fans madeas the latter feel at home with chants of ‘De Kock’ after the wicketkeeper’s maiden World Cup century.
In the fourth World Cup at the Arun Jailtely stadium in Delhi, the Sri Lankans won the toss and elected to ball first. The Proteas lost their first wicket in the second over itself as skipper Temba Bavuma succumbed to a plumb leg-before-wicket dismissal. However, Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen turned the tide with a strong 204-run partnership for the second wicket
The Proteas wicket-keeper was especially impressive as he scored his first century in a World Cup and 18th overall. The veteran, due to retire after the marquee event, was immediately celebrated by the live audience as the whole stadium echoed with chants of ‘de Kock’. The atmosphere in the stadium in Delhi made it feel as if the game was being hosted by Johannesburg instead courtesy of the Proteas fans taking centre stage.
Twitter reacted to this incident with immense love of their own for the world-class 30-year-old.
Jaitley turns into Wanderers
October 7, 2023
Double ton
After Quinton De Kock century now witnessed MI Cape Town blood Rassie Van Der Dussen century. pic.twitter.com/HKgMY4mQpq— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 7, 2023
Milestones
Milestones achieved by Quinton de Kock today ⬇️— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) October 7, 2023
- First century at the ODI World Cup
- Second ton by a Proteas wicket-keeper in ODI WC after AB de Villiers
- Third fastest ton by a South African batter (83 balls)
- Fourth highest partnership for South Africa in the World Cup… pic.twitter.com/y4AGDXzLpG
What a match!
First World Cup game from the stadium and witnessed ex Mumbai Indians blood Quinton De Kock century. pic.twitter.com/u1Dtxjha5l— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 7, 2023
1st of many
Quinton de Kock 💯 !!!— Lawrence Bailey ⚪ 🇿🇦 (@LawrenceBailey0) October 7, 2023
It's a first World Cup century for QDK and what a knock it's been! Took his time upfront knowing he can catch up really quick. Such a mature and experienced innings!
Well done Quinny 👏 #CricketTwitter #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/homkkPKj0h
Start in style!!
Quinton de Kock starts his swansong in this format in style!! A first World Cup century for the 30-year-old going on 40 🔥#SAvSL #CricketWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/IJDsS3TJSZ— Werner (@Werries_) October 7, 2023
What a moment!
De kock century celebrations #SAvsSL pic.twitter.com/Nv0kJ2oAtY— MOHIT SHUKLA (@MohitShukla1030) October 7, 2023
Superb start
Quinton de Kock reaches his maiden century in World Cups, smashing 100 runs off just 83 balls 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iGiqKavYse— Asif Ali (@AsifAli37356512) October 7, 2023
Beautifull!
De Kock out after scoring his first century in World Cup cricket#SAvSL#icccricketworldcup2023 pic.twitter.com/nQGYcpMuow— @Rajesh Beniwal_123 ✍✍ ❤️ 🚜 (@RajeshB00811029) October 7, 2023
Correct
Lol De Kock got a century and said i am out😂😂😂😂😂😂💀🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏— Sharon R.Nyika💎 (@Sharon_R_Nyika) October 7, 2023