SA vs SL | Twitter reacts as Delhi turns into Johannesburg with 'De Kock' chants after maiden WC century

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Quinton de Kock was on song on Saturday and the fans paid him due credit in overwhelming fashion

Fans in the stadium are always the biggest support for each and every player giving there all on the field. In the clash between Sri Lanka and South Africa on Saturday, the Proteas fans madeas the latter feel at home with chants of ‘De Kock’ after the wicketkeeper’s maiden World Cup century.

In the fourth World Cup at the Arun Jailtely stadium in Delhi, the Sri Lankans won the toss and elected to ball first. The Proteas lost their first wicket in the second over itself as skipper Temba Bavuma succumbed to a plumb leg-before-wicket dismissal. However, Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen turned the tide with a strong 204-run partnership for the second wicket

The Proteas wicket-keeper was especially impressive as he scored his first century in a World Cup and 18th overall. The veteran, due to retire after the marquee event, was immediately celebrated by the live audience as the whole stadium echoed with chants of ‘de Kock’. The atmosphere in the stadium in Delhi made it feel as if the game was being hosted by Johannesburg instead courtesy of the Proteas fans taking centre stage.

Twitter reacted to this incident with immense love of their own for the world-class 30-year-old.

