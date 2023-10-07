SA vs SL | Twitter reacts as records tumble in Proteas' blowout 102-run win over the Lions
Aiden Markram's 49-ball century grabbed the spotlight in a game full of highlights on Saturday|
ICC
South Africa kicked off their campaign in dominant fashion at a flat track in Delhi on Saturday as they rode on the back of centuries from Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram to put up 428/5 on the board. In response, Sri Lanka battled valiantly but fell short comprehensively.
Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium -- a decision that came back to haunt them. After Temba Bavuma was dismissed cheaply with the score reading 10/1, Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen combined for a flawless 204-run partnership for the second. By the time the duo, both centurions on the day, departed with the score reading 264/3, the stage was set for their explosive middle-order batters to take the game by storm. Aiden Markram obliged by taking the Lions' bowling to the cleaners with a 49-ball century, the quickest in World Cup history. Handy rapid cameos from Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller of 32 and 39* respectively meant the Proteas comfortably went past the previous highest World Cup total of 417 set by Australia in the 2015 edition.
The Asian outfit was always going to be chasing an improbable target and unfortunately for them, the batters could not conjure up the kind of ridiculous miracle it'd require to get them over the line. Kusal Mendis played his part with a blistering 42-ball 76, featuring four boundaries and eight maximums. Charith Asalanka top-scored with 79 at a strike rate of 121.53 while skipper Dasun Shanaka turned on the style late on by getting to his half-century with five boundaries on the trot. However, the Proteas kept striking at regular intervals and Gerald Coetzee emerged as the pick of the bowlers with three scalps while Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj dismissed two batters each. In the end, Kagiso Rabada equalled the tally of the duo as well by picking up the last wicket of the match in the 45th over to fold out the Lions for 326.
Big W!
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 102 runs & started their world cup journey with a thumping win, it'll boost their NRR which will play an important role later in the tournament. De Kock, ven der Dussen & Markram scored centuries as Proteas registered highest WC total! #SAvSL #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/tA7NLi3NeE— Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) October 7, 2023
What an inns from Mendis!!
Most sixes by a batter in the first 10 overs— Ajeet Kumar🇮🇳 (@ajeetkr03) October 7, 2023
9 C Gayle vs Eng Gros Islet 2019
8 C Gayle vs Eng Bridgetown 2009
8 M Guptill vs SL Christchurch 2015
8 Kusal Mendis vs SA Delhi 2023*#SLvSA | #SAvsSL | #CWC2023 | #WorldCup2023 #SLvsSA #SAvSL
Great win!
Conceded a few runs too many, but a great win nonetheless @ProteasMenCSA!— Shaan Waseem (@shaanwaseem2) October 7, 2023
Sri Lanka should be really proud of that fightback. They desperately need Theekshana to get fit though, else they aren't winning too many games this World Cup. The bowling was dreadful.#CWC23 #SAvSL
Stellar
A stellar batting performance helps South Africa to a massive win in their #CWC23 clash against Sri Lanka 💪#SAvSL 📝: #SLvSA pic.twitter.com/k9QPAXWDi5— Cricket Updates🔜 (@cricketnews03) October 7, 2023
True
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 102 runs and claim their position at number 4 in the table but fighting spirit of Sri Lanka💯— MagNum (@magnum_vk18) October 7, 2023
Good to see Shanka score some valuable runs, was out form recently. Mendis and Asalanka were peaking but couldn't finish.#SAvSL #SLvSA pic.twitter.com/bqFJpLL29H
Superb fight
What a fight by Sri Lanka after target of 428. They scored 326 with heads up. Congrats South Africa for huge victory.#SAvSL— Patel Vandit (@PatelVandit7) October 7, 2023
LOL
Next match of Pakistan is with Sri Lanka 😂#SAvSL pic.twitter.com/vzpB4r310k— Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) October 7, 2023
Modern era
In what world is 326 not enough to guarantee a victory? Sri Lanka did well. #SAvSL— The Insatiable (@HeIsGeoff) October 7, 2023
Correct
Target itna do ke dusri team kut kut ky bhi chase na kr saky #CWC23#SAvSL pic.twitter.com/xMz8e1RWwN— فضہ عباسی چوڑیل 🐍 (@mashteranii) October 7, 2023
Nice
Nice one #SouthAfrica 🏏🇿🇦 to kick off the #CWC2023 #SAvSL World record holder - #Markram for fastest 100 in a cricket world cup 👐🏾 pic.twitter.com/aWn4jZfrRo— SurenNaidoo (@SurenNaidoo) October 7, 2023