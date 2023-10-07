SA vs SL | Twitter reacts as records tumble in Proteas' blowout 102-run win over the Lions

The Asian outfit was always going to be chasing an improbable target and unfortunately for them, the batters could not conjure up the kind of ridiculous miracle it'd require to get them over the line. Kusal Mendis played his part with a blistering 42-ball 76, featuring four boundaries and eight maximums. Charith Asalanka top-scored with 79 at a strike rate of 121.53 while skipper Dasun Shanaka turned on the style late on by getting to his half-century with five boundaries on the trot. However, the Proteas kept striking at regular intervals and Gerald Coetzee emerged as the pick of the bowlers with three scalps while Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj dismissed two batters each. In the end, Kagiso Rabada equalled the tally of the duo as well by picking up the last wicket of the match in the 45th over to fold out the Lions for 326.