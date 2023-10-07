SA vs SL | Twitter reacts to comedy of errors leading to de Kock and van der Dussen both surviving runouts on same ball
It is very common to see teams showcasing amazing fielding skills on the field and also showing some silly misfields at the same time. In the World Cup clash between Sri Lanka and South Africa, a fielding blunder and confusion between the Proteas batters appeared like a comedy of errors.
In the fourth World Cup Match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi, Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Proteas lost an early wicket with their skipper Temba Bavuma getting dismissed to a peach of a delivery by Dilshan Madushanka in the second over. Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen put up a 204-run partnership for the second wicket.
On the first delivery of the 27th over, bowled by Pathirana, de Kock, who was on strike edged the ball behind square on the offside and tried to sneak a quick single calling out van der Dussen. The SA wicketkeeper, however, had a change of heart and called for his partner to go back. The problem was that van der Dussen was already past the midway point of the wicket and it left him in no-man's land open to an easy runout the non-striker’s end.
In the meantime, Sadeera Samawickrama had collected the ball and all he needed to do was throw the ball towards the non striker’s end for an easy wicket. The Sri Lankan though decided to have a shy at the striker’s end. De Kock, who had assumed that the ball would be thrown at the other end did not try to make his crease. The ball missed the stumps by a very close margin with de Kock nowhere close to his crease.
Twitter reacted to this series of errors and utter confusions on the field with some hilarious tweets.
October 7, 2023
This looks like South Africa's game now. That dropped catch of RVC and De Kock's run out chance might haunt Lankan fans throughout the World Cup. #SAvSL— Kartik (@Hellfor60overs) October 7, 2023
De Kock sleeping there as he almost gets run out! #SAvSL #CWC23 #SLvSA pic.twitter.com/O0F5v0B0uu— 🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) October 7, 2023
Hope QDK shakes this near run out off and focuses again. Done so well so far.— ElSego (@Moonameeets) October 7, 2023
Sri Lanka with a comedy over. Fuck up a simple run out and then the very next ball 4 very wide wides😂— Ken Barkway (@barkway_ken) October 7, 2023
South Africa arrived in a style in #CWC23— YASH SRIVASTAVA (@yashuu07) October 7, 2023
One of the Dangerous side to beat in this wc#SAvSL #CricketWorldCup
Century for Quinton Decock..!!— Lakshya rajawat (@Thakurlakshya25) October 7, 2023
- 100 runs 84 balls 12 fours 3 sixes
SR.119 🔥🔥
- He get out after Made brilliant Century well played 🔥🔥🔥#SAvSL pic.twitter.com/zkSENQaddZ
400+ Target Loading 🔥🔥🔥#SAvSL#ICCCricketWorldCup— NANI (@NAVINVJY) October 7, 2023
Rassie for a century. #CWC23 #SAvSL— siyanda (@siyandda) October 7, 2023
So happy for you Quinton de Kock ✨#SAvSL pic.twitter.com/67YJRWe5HL— Yash Godara🇮🇳 (@iamyashgodara7) October 7, 2023