SA vs SL | Twitter reacts to comedy of errors leading to de Kock and van der Dussen both surviving runouts on same ball

In the meantime, Sadeera Samawickrama had collected the ball and all he needed to do was throw the ball towards the non striker’s end for an easy wicket. The Sri Lankan though decided to have a shy at the striker’s end. De Kock, who had assumed that the ball would be thrown at the other end did not try to make his crease. The ball missed the stumps by a very close margin with de Kock nowhere close to his crease.