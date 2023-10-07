Twitter mocks Afghanistan's abysmal batting performance in World Cup opener against Bangladesh
The cricket world often holds reasonable expectations for less experienced teams to perform admirably on grand stages like the World Cup. However, Afghanistan, unfortunately, fell short of displaying a respectable batting performance in their opening match against Bangladesh on Saturday.
In the third match of the ICC World Cup, a day game held in Dharamshala, Afghanistan was tasked with batting first after Bangladesh won the toss. Afghanistan started steadily with Rahmanullah Gurbaz scoring 47 and Ibrahim Zadran contributing 22, accumulating 50 runs on the scoreboard by the end of the powerplay. Subsequently, Rahmat Shah and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi added 18 runs each, keeping the scoreboard ticking. After Shahidi fell due to scoreboard pressure, it marked the turning point of the innings for Afghanistan.
With the scoreboard reading 112/3 after 25 overs, Bangladesh made quick work of the Afghan middle and lower order. The last seven wickets accounted for a mere 44 runs. The Tigers' captain led the bowling attack, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz also taking 3 wickets. They received support from Shoriful Islam (2/34) while Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman accounted for a wicket each. Azmatullah Omarzai (22) was the only player to offer some resistance but ultimately couldn't make a significant impact.
Twitter was not too pleased with Afghanistan's effort and made it a point to troll them mercilessly.
Khatam tata good bye!
AFG All out 156 #BANvsAFG #icccricketworldcup2023— Sardarhashim (@Sardarhashim12) October 7, 2023
Worst batting collapse ever!
157 is the target for Bangaldesh to Win— bigforehead comics (@bigforehea53947) October 7, 2023
Go Bangladesh and win this with good run rate 🙂#BabarAzam #BANvAFG #BANvsAFG
LOL!
The Afghanistan team disintegrated like 🍁 in autumn 🍂 season !— Leena Aziz (@leenacricket) October 7, 2023
Senseless! @DeafMango @AhmadNawaz93 @gulf_news @GulfNewsSport @OsmanSamiuddin @RizHaider1973 @Razarumi @GibranAshraf #BANvsAFG
Negligence!!!!!!
Lo g hogya kaam tamaam😂#BANvAFG #BANvsAFG— M.Raza Cheema (@MRC1865) October 7, 2023
Best bowling today!
Bangladesh spinners are on 🔥 and Afghanistan are struggling at 156/9 in Dharamsala.#BANvAFG #BANvsAFG #WorldCup2023 #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/lTQsNeK7GY— Tanveer Hassan (@tanveercric56_) October 7, 2023
Didn't expect this!
A monumental collapse from Afghanistan, losing 8-44 as they go from 112-2 to 156-all out in 37.2 overs— ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) October 7, 2023
Good bowling but terrible batting#CWC23 #BANvAFG pic.twitter.com/HeAKIxSaFO
Yes it is!
Afghanistan batting is hilarious— zia ul rehman (@zia954) October 7, 2023
Hmmmmmmm!
Afghanistan batting 🤢— 🐐 (@FOREVER_VK_FAN) October 7, 2023
Happy guys!
Woke up to an Afghanistan batting disasterclass pic.twitter.com/yrrNKYGNEN— on loan at cricket world cup (@musabavarian) October 7, 2023
boom!
Afghanistan batting line-up against both India and Bangladesh 😗#indvafg #BANvAFG pic.twitter.com/SAvELjrJJF— Your Teacher (@yoursteacher) October 7, 2023