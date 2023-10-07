More Options

Twitter mocks Afghanistan's abysmal batting performance in World Cup opener against Bangladesh

Twitter mocks Afghanistan's abysmal batting performance in World Cup opener against Bangladesh

9

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

The cricket world often holds reasonable expectations for less experienced teams to perform admirably on grand stages like the World Cup. However, Afghanistan, unfortunately, fell short of displaying a respectable batting performance in their opening match against Bangladesh on Saturday.

In the third match of the ICC World Cup, a day game held in Dharamshala, Afghanistan was tasked with batting first after Bangladesh won the toss. Afghanistan started steadily with Rahmanullah Gurbaz scoring 47 and Ibrahim Zadran contributing 22, accumulating 50 runs on the scoreboard by the end of the powerplay. Subsequently, Rahmat Shah and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi added 18 runs each, keeping the scoreboard ticking. After Shahidi fell due to scoreboard pressure, it marked the turning point of the innings for Afghanistan.

With the scoreboard reading 112/3 after 25 overs, Bangladesh made quick work of the Afghan middle and lower order. The last seven wickets accounted for a mere 44 runs. The Tigers' captain led the bowling attack, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz also taking 3 wickets. They received support from Shoriful Islam (2/34) while Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman accounted for a wicket each. Azmatullah Omarzai (22) was the only player to offer some resistance but ultimately couldn't make a significant impact. 

Twitter was not too pleased with Afghanistan's effort and made it a point to troll them mercilessly.

Khatam tata good bye!

Worst batting collapse ever!

LOL!

Negligence!!!!!!

Best bowling today!

Didn't expect this!

Yes it is!

Hmmmmmmm!

Happy guys!

boom!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all