Twitter mocks Afghanistan's abysmal batting performance in World Cup opener against Bangladesh

In the third match of the ICC World Cup, a day game held in Dharamshala, Afghanistan was tasked with batting first after Bangladesh won the toss. Afghanistan started steadily with Rahmanullah Gurbaz scoring 47 and Ibrahim Zadran contributing 22, accumulating 50 runs on the scoreboard by the end of the powerplay. Subsequently, Rahmat Shah and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi added 18 runs each, keeping the scoreboard ticking. After Shahidi fell due to scoreboard pressure, it marked the turning point of the innings for Afghanistan.