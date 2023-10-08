IND VS AUS | Twitter reacts as India triumphs over Australia in World Cup showdown with dominant victory.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first but faced an early setback when Mitch Marsh was dismissed for a duck. Following this, David Warner and Steve Smith displayed sensible batting, forging a partnership of 71 runs. Warner's eventual dismissal provided India with the much-needed breakthrough, and from that point onward, the spinners seized control. In the 27th over, Ravindra Jadeja bowled a fantastic delivery to remove Smith, leaving Australia at 110/3. The Australian innings quickly unraveled, and they soon found themselves at 140/7. With over 13 overs remaining, the situation looked dire, but the lower-order batsmen fought valiantly, pushing the score to 199, with Mitchell Starc contributing a valuable 28 runs. Ravindra Jadeja stood out with the ball, finishing with match-winning figures of 10-3-28-3.