IND VS AUS | Twitter reacts as India triumphs over Australia in World Cup showdown with dominant victory.
In the highly anticipated match between India and Australia in Chennai on Sunday, the hosts secured their first victory of the World Cup by 6 wickets. Brilliant bowling by Ravindra Jadeja helped bowl the Kangaroos out for 199 before strong performances from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul sealed matters.
Australia won the toss and elected to bat first but faced an early setback when Mitch Marsh was dismissed for a duck. Following this, David Warner and Steve Smith displayed sensible batting, forging a partnership of 71 runs. Warner's eventual dismissal provided India with the much-needed breakthrough, and from that point onward, the spinners seized control. In the 27th over, Ravindra Jadeja bowled a fantastic delivery to remove Smith, leaving Australia at 110/3. The Australian innings quickly unraveled, and they soon found themselves at 140/7. With over 13 overs remaining, the situation looked dire, but the lower-order batsmen fought valiantly, pushing the score to 199, with Mitchell Starc contributing a valuable 28 runs. Ravindra Jadeja stood out with the ball, finishing with match-winning figures of 10-3-28-3.
After the excellent showing by the Indian bowlers, the Australian team responded in kind, triggering an early collapse for India. Captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill’s replacement Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer were all dismissed for ducks, leaving India reeling at 2/3 after just 2 overs. However, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul steadied the ship and gradually built India’s innings through a remarkable 165-run partnership. Eventually, KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 97, and along with Hardik Pandya as they sealed the victory with 52 balls to spare.
Twitter erupted with celebrations and awe reactions, with fans worldwide expressing their joy and admiration following India's remarkable and impressive victory in their World Cup campaign.
That regret!
This was your 78th century King 💔#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/z82OVwWiJR— leisha (@katyxkohli17) October 8, 2023
What a day for Indians!
2.5 Cr people watching on Hotstar when India won the game against Australia.🇮🇳— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 8, 2023
2nd highest peak viewership in the history…!!! pic.twitter.com/FO0fiHrpio
Brilliant win!
INDIA WON— मिसोजिनिस्ट आगलगऊना निrमू (@nirmalogy) October 8, 2023
ME AND MY BOIS VIBING RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/LDftQeRcsR
Oh!
2019 World Cup (Captain Kohli):— Jyran (@Jyran45) October 8, 2023
IND-5/3 in 3.1 Overs
Result: India Lost ❌
2023 World Cup (Captain Rohit):
IND-5/3 in 3.1 Overs
Result: India Won✌
Rohit has built this team differently, any player can win matches for team from any situation.
Captaincy and Leadership matter 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vWGMbCZA65
That was expected!
India won the match 🤩🔥 https://t.co/fs9rGj71DW pic.twitter.com/GuqN0c0Sl2— PawanKalyan Addicts (@PK_Addicts) October 8, 2023
Massive pressure but Indian won it!
WHAT AN INCREDIBLE WIN !!— Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) October 8, 2023
WE WON, INDIA WON 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 !! pic.twitter.com/MMmCA4nxT9
Good!
Gautam Gambhir said, "Virat Kohli and KL Rahul handled the pressure excellently in the middle". pic.twitter.com/jd44SXvvwD— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 8, 2023
What a sight to watch!
The hug moments of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul after won the match.— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 8, 2023
- Moments of the day! pic.twitter.com/3bxFT3CKM5
Hahaha!
Dhoni: "We won't celebrate after beating Australia (2008)".— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 8, 2023
KL Rahul took it to next level by being depressed after beating them. pic.twitter.com/tD9q0zbo4i
Busy day for the man!
KL Rahul said, "I had a shower and thought I'll get a 30 minute break, but I had to come quickly to bat". pic.twitter.com/a2uWqFAAVj— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 8, 2023