IND VS AUS | Twitter reacts as India triumphs over Australia in World Cup showdown with dominant victory.

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

In the highly anticipated match between India and Australia in Chennai on Sunday, the hosts secured their first victory of the World Cup by 6 wickets. Brilliant bowling by Ravindra Jadeja helped bowl the Kangaroos out for 199 before strong performances from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul sealed matters.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first but faced an early setback when Mitch Marsh was dismissed for a duck. Following this, David Warner and Steve Smith displayed sensible batting, forging a partnership of 71 runs. Warner's eventual dismissal provided India with the much-needed breakthrough, and from that point onward, the spinners seized control. In the 27th over, Ravindra Jadeja bowled a fantastic delivery to remove Smith, leaving Australia at 110/3. The Australian innings quickly unraveled, and they soon found themselves at 140/7. With over 13 overs remaining, the situation looked dire, but the lower-order batsmen fought valiantly, pushing the score to 199, with Mitchell Starc contributing a valuable 28 runs. Ravindra Jadeja stood out with the ball, finishing with match-winning figures of 10-3-28-3.

After the excellent showing by the Indian bowlers, the Australian team responded in kind, triggering an early collapse for India. Captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill’s replacement Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer were all dismissed for ducks, leaving India reeling at 2/3 after just 2 overs. However, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul steadied the ship and gradually built India’s innings through a remarkable 165-run partnership. Eventually, KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 97, and along with Hardik Pandya as they sealed the victory with 52 balls to spare.

Twitter erupted with celebrations and awe reactions, with fans worldwide expressing their joy and admiration following India's remarkable and impressive victory in their World Cup campaign.

