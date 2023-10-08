IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as KL Rahul sinks in disappointment despite Dhoni-finish to cap off match-winning knock
Most players dream of winning a World Cup encounter with a sensational six but a bizarre set of circumstances meant KL Rahul was left disappointed with such an outcome on Sunday. The batter was close to a century with the team inching towards a century but a maximum left him short of the mark.
India capped off a comprehensive win against Australia in their World Cup opener against Australia in Chepauk by chasing down 200 with over 50 balls to scare. After losing three wickets in the first two overs of their innings, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul proved saviour for the hosts. Even after the former fell for 85, Rahul ensured he saw India through the chequered flag in remarkable fashion. However, for all his heroics, the veteran was left heartbroken at the end of his innings courtesy of some absurd calculations.
The Men in Blue required 18 to win when Rahul was batting on 79 at the start of the 41st over and greeted Glenn Maxwell with 10 runs in two balls to move closer to a hundred. When Pat Cummins took the ball to the next over, just five runs remained for victory whereas the 31-year-old still needed nine runs for a seventh ODI hundred. A four and a six would have sufficed for Rahul to get to the personal milestone, a fact he was well aware of, but the right-hander ended up timing the ball too sweetly to seal matters with a six. Even though India thus secured victory, Rahul crouched in dismay before finally indulging in handshakes with the Australian players.
In the post-match press conference, the batter confessed he was calculating how to get to the 100-run mark in the closing stages of the game and even though he did not get the finish he had wished for, Twitterati was all praise and laughter over the absurd circumstances.
October 8, 2023
The hug between captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul after the win.
TAKE A BOW, KL RAHUL....!!!
97* (115) with 8 fours and 2 sixes. One of the best knocks under pressure by KL. He's simply remarkable since his comeback, the MVP of Indian middle order.
KL RAHUL, YOU FREAKING BEAUTY.
A memorable knock in World Cup history.
TEAM INDIA BEAT AUSTRALIA BY 6 WICKETS IN THIS WORLD CUP 2023...!!!
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul - The Heroes of this run chase for India.
KL RAHUL FINISH THE MATCH WITH A SIX.
- WHAT A PLAYER, THE SUPERSTAR..!!
Well played Kl Rahul
First ever batsman to get disappointed after hitting the winning shot
TAKE A BOW, KL RAHUL....!!!
97* (115) with 8 fours and 2 sixes
Most improved player @klrahul !! Great clinical innings in pressure
Great clinical innings in pressure 👏 🙌 #INDvAUS #WC23