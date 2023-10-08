IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as KL Rahul sinks in disappointment despite Dhoni-finish to cap off match-winning knock

The Men in Blue required 18 to win when Rahul was batting on 79 at the start of the 41st over and greeted Glenn Maxwell with 10 runs in two balls to move closer to a hundred. When Pat Cummins took the ball to the next over, just five runs remained for victory whereas the 31-year-old still needed nine runs for a seventh ODI hundred. A four and a six would have sufficed for Rahul to get to the personal milestone, a fact he was well aware of, but the right-hander ended up timing the ball too sweetly to seal matters with a six. Even though India thus secured victory, Rahul crouched in dismay before finally indulging in handshakes with the Australian players.