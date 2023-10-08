IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as menace prankster Jarvo 69 comes face to face with Kohli in Chennai
The ever-growing popularity of cricket has paved the way for all sorts of nuisance to seek their 15 minutes of fame through the sport. The poster boy of such shenanigans Jarvo 69 was back at it early on in India’s World Cup opener as he invaded the pitch to confront Virat Kohli on Sunday.
The first round of fixtures in the 15th edition was all set for an epic conclusion at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk with two tournament favourites India and Australia facing off in a high-intensity clash. The ground appeared to have relatively high attendance before the game even began, in contrast to the trend so far at the tournament, presumable in anticipation of a fiercely contested game of cricket.
However, the focus was drawn away from the on-field action before it even started when a prankster who goes by the alias of ‘Jarvo’ managed to make his way onto the playing surface wearing an Indian jersey. A social media persona by profession, he had shot to fame during the Test series between India and England in the UK in 2021 after managing to sneak his way to the playing surface during the game on three separate occasions, the latest of which had resulted in an arrest on grounds of alleged assault.
Twitter was quick to extensively react to the incident in Chennai, choosing to see the humorous side of it for most parts.
69 is back again!
He's living life!
Mass entry!
Hahaha!
This guy is crazy af!
How come he's coming everytime with all these jersies!
Told them!
Let's win this game!
He's so funny!
Hehehe!
OH MY GOODNESS. JARVO69 IS HERE!!!— ER Saif (@ERSaif14) October 8, 2023
