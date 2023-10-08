More Options

IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts to Jadeja's impressed reaction to his performance montage on big screen

9

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Players often shy away from taking due credit when a match is still on with the job not yet complete. However, in the fifth World Cup clash between India and Australia, Jadeja showed little hesitation in acting impressed when a montage of his performance was played following a three-wicket haul.

In the fifth World Cup clash between India and Australia at the M.A Chidambaram in Chennai, the Aussies won the toss and opted to bat first. The Men in Blue were able to restrict the Kangaroos to a paltry score of 199 in 49.3 overs. Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets, all his scalps being the big fishes Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Alex Carrey.

The broadcasters thus unsurprisingly showed a montage of his performance on the big screen in the stadium. Jadeja, who was watching it, nodded his head in approval before breaking into a wide grin. Twitterati was quick to respond to the hilarious moment of the field with a flurry of responses on social media.

