IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts to Jadeja's impressed reaction to his performance montage on big screen
Players often shy away from taking due credit when a match is still on with the job not yet complete. However, in the fifth World Cup clash between India and Australia, Jadeja showed little hesitation in acting impressed when a montage of his performance was played following a three-wicket haul.
In the fifth World Cup clash between India and Australia at the M.A Chidambaram in Chennai, the Aussies won the toss and opted to bat first. The Men in Blue were able to restrict the Kangaroos to a paltry score of 199 in 49.3 overs. Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets, all his scalps being the big fishes Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Alex Carrey.
The broadcasters thus unsurprisingly showed a montage of his performance on the big screen in the stadium. Jadeja, who was watching it, nodded his head in approval before breaking into a wide grin. Twitterati was quick to respond to the hilarious moment of the field with a flurry of responses on social media.
CSK blood!
CHENNAI SUPER KING 👑 #INDvAUS #CWC2023 #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/20wTcA35Ro— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 8, 2023
Hahaha! This is why!
"wHy iS jAdEjA iN tHiS tEaM bRo"— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) October 8, 2023
This is why. pic.twitter.com/rwArwVOsbG
Champ!
TAKE A BOW, SIR JADEJA.....!!!— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 8, 2023
A masterclass spell of 3/28 against Australia at the World Cup including two maidens. Totally bossed the Australian batters. pic.twitter.com/23yUVzvoLn
That is how you get him!
Peach of a delivery from Sir Jadeja 🔥— ROHIRAT (@Vikas___Bishnoi) October 8, 2023
Smith’s reaction says it all 😍#CWC23 | #CricketWorldCup2023 | #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/iV2wlrYscA
Take a bow!
Sir Ravindra Jadeja 🤩🔥— Sankar Barney Ross K (@SankarRoss) October 8, 2023
Smith’s reaction says it all 😍#CWC23 | #CricketWorldCup2023 | #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/JGwRccdOv4
That's some game for him today!
Peach of a delivery from Sir Jadeja 🔥— Vinay Upadhyay (@vinay_sir_ji) October 8, 2023
Smith’s reaction says it all 😍#CWC23 | #CricketWorldCup2023 | #Jadeja | #IndVsAus | #CricketTwitter | #ICCWorldCup2023 | #ViratKohli𓃵 | #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/H1Ly0LJut7
LOL!😂😂
That feeling ; when you see this after a busy schedule 😂🫶— Abbaz (@Abbazcule) October 8, 2023
S.smith b Ravindra jadeja ❤️
Better lovestory than ... pic.twitter.com/IMNXGYI79A
Rampage!
Today #jadeja mission completed@imjadeja #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/F9g9OBEmig— dark rider 𓃬ᵀᴴᴬᴸᴬ 🇫🇷 (@JADDU87) October 8, 2023
That was a great turn tho!
That was a peach of a delivery...but no surprise Jadeja always troubles Steven Smith....— Dr Sourav Biswal (@dr_biswal1) October 8, 2023