IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts to Jadeja's impressed reaction to his performance montage on big screen

In the fifth World Cup clash between India and Australia at the M.A Chidambaram in Chennai, the Aussies won the toss and opted to bat first. The Men in Blue were able to restrict the Kangaroos to a paltry score of 199 in 49.3 overs. Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets, all his scalps being the big fishes Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Alex Carrey.