IND vs AFG | Shubman Gill to miss India's game against Afghanistan, confirms Jay Shah
Having missed India’s World Cup opener against Australia, Shubhman Gill is all set to miss India’s second match against Afghanistan as well. The Indian opener, who tested positive for dengue on October 6, will stay back in Chennai under medical supervision as per BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.
India kickstarted their World Cup 2023 campaign with a dominating victory against Australia with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul leading the battle from the front. The absence of Shubhman Gill was felt when the Men in Blue lost three early wickets with just two runs on the board. So far, Gill has played some exceptional innings in ODI cricket with 1917 runs in 35 ODI matches and was touted to have a break through ICC campaign.
However, news has emerged that he will not be able to recover in time to play Afghanistan in Delhi. The news was expected and it was confirmed by BCC Secretary Jay Shah. He also added that Gill would stay back in Chennai to receive medical assistance in order to recover for the later part of the campaign.
“Team India batter Shubman Gill will not be traveling with the team to Delhi on 9th October 2023. The opening batter who missed the team’s first fixture in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai is set to miss the team’s next fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi on the 11th of October. He will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team.” said Secretary Jay Shah, reported by BCCI.