IND vs AFG | Shubman Gill to miss India's game against Afghanistan, confirms Jay Shah

“Team India batter Shubman Gill will not be traveling with the team to Delhi on 9th October 2023. The opening batter who missed the team’s first fixture in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai is set to miss the team’s next fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi on the 11th of October. He will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team.” said Secretary Jay Shah, reported by BCCI.