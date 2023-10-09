More Options

NZ vs NED | Twitter in disbelief as rarest breed of no-ball denies Kiwis cheeky stumping despite batter walking off

NZ vs NED | Twitter in disbelief as rarest breed of no-ball denies Kiwis cheeky stumping despite batter walking off

501

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Rachin Ravindra's celebrations for Sybrand Engelbrecht were short-lived on Monday

|

ICC

The use of technology has led to unprecedented scrutiny of every ball owing to which scarcely applied rules come to light every so often. On Monday, Black Caps were at the receiving end when Tom Latham's incorrect collection of the ball led to the umpire scrapping a stumping to call a no-ball.

New Zealand eased their way to a comfortable victory in Hyderabad against the Netherlands with a dominant bowling performance after setting an intimidating target of 323. The spinners emerged as the leading men for the Kiwiswith Mitchell Santner scalping five while Rachin Ravindra bagged a solitary wicket as well. However, the latter had nearly doubled his tally with a sumptuous bit of level bowling late on in the game but had to contend with a no-ball instead courtesy of a rare kind of error from Tom Latham.

The left-arm spinner was up against Sybrand Engelbrecht who charged down the track in order to boost the scoring rates despite the seemingly insurmountable scale of the task at hand. Nevertheless, the batter showed his cards a bit too early as Ravindra read the movement of his counterpart and responded by firing a quick delivery extremely wide of the stumps. Sybrand was comprehensively outfoxed by the line of the delivery and was stranded in no man's land after failing to get bat on the ball despite being at full stretch. Latham, wearing the wicket-keeping gloves, executed a routine stumping as the batter promptly walked off towards the dugout.

However, when he was just about to go across the boundary ropes, the umpires signalled him to stop after noticing something fishy. Replays were thus rolled following which the third-umpire concluded that Latham had collected the ball in-front of the stumps in defiance of the rules. Therefore, not only was the stumping revoked but the delivery was also deemed a no-ball as the action-packed sequence of events had Twitterati furiously thumping their thumbs and fingers. 

This is interesting!

What a decision!!

Umpires getting the heat

Little confusion

Bizzare

Oh!

Perfect

They are biased?

Good decision

Is it?

He needs an explaination!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all