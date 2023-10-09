NZ vs NED | Twitter in disbelief as rarest breed of no-ball denies Kiwis cheeky stumping despite batter walking off

The left-arm spinner was up against Sybrand Engelbrecht who charged down the track in order to boost the scoring rates despite the seemingly insurmountable scale of the task at hand. Nevertheless, the batter showed his cards a bit too early as Ravindra read the movement of his counterpart and responded by firing a quick delivery extremely wide of the stumps. Sybrand was comprehensively outfoxed by the line of the delivery and was stranded in no man's land after failing to get bat on the ball despite being at full stretch. Latham, wearing the wicket-keeping gloves, executed a routine stumping as the batter promptly walked off towards the dugout.