NZ vs NED | Twitter in disbelief as rarest breed of no-ball denies Kiwis cheeky stumping despite batter walking off
Rachin Ravindra's celebrations for Sybrand Engelbrecht were short-lived on Monday|
ICC
The use of technology has led to unprecedented scrutiny of every ball owing to which scarcely applied rules come to light every so often. On Monday, Black Caps were at the receiving end when Tom Latham's incorrect collection of the ball led to the umpire scrapping a stumping to call a no-ball.
New Zealand eased their way to a comfortable victory in Hyderabad against the Netherlands with a dominant bowling performance after setting an intimidating target of 323. The spinners emerged as the leading men for the Kiwiswith Mitchell Santner scalping five while Rachin Ravindra bagged a solitary wicket as well. However, the latter had nearly doubled his tally with a sumptuous bit of level bowling late on in the game but had to contend with a no-ball instead courtesy of a rare kind of error from Tom Latham.
The left-arm spinner was up against Sybrand Engelbrecht who charged down the track in order to boost the scoring rates despite the seemingly insurmountable scale of the task at hand. Nevertheless, the batter showed his cards a bit too early as Ravindra read the movement of his counterpart and responded by firing a quick delivery extremely wide of the stumps. Sybrand was comprehensively outfoxed by the line of the delivery and was stranded in no man's land after failing to get bat on the ball despite being at full stretch. Latham, wearing the wicket-keeping gloves, executed a routine stumping as the batter promptly walked off towards the dugout.
However, when he was just about to go across the boundary ropes, the umpires signalled him to stop after noticing something fishy. Replays were thus rolled following which the third-umpire concluded that Latham had collected the ball in-front of the stumps in defiance of the rules. Therefore, not only was the stumping revoked but the delivery was also deemed a no-ball as the action-packed sequence of events had Twitterati furiously thumping their thumbs and fingers.
@cricketworldcup #NZvsNED who is the stupid tv empire,he need to go test his eyes.Latham clearly collected the ball behind the stumps with stumping.— NZAB (@NZAB71) October 9, 2023
Even if it's a no ball , but won't be a stumping or run out on a no ball be counted or valid ! Not sure now . But one thing is for sure Latham has been was below standards when keeping for spinners in India . We saw it earlier this yr in NZ vs Ind series, first match & now 🤦🏻♂️— Yedidi John Prabhakar Prince (@JohnYedidi) October 9, 2023
Bizzare decision from 3rd umpire. A proper stumping from Latham turned to a no ball by 3rd umpire. #NZvsNED #ODI— Pravy (@pravy1986) October 9, 2023
Roelof van der Merwe survived stumping chance— Pushkar Pushp (@ppushp7) October 9, 2023
Earlier today Tom Latham st Edwards b Dutta was 150th stumping in men's ODI WC
In the inaugural WC Frasat Ali stump of Howarth was first instance #NEDvNZ #CWC23 #CricketTwitter
Law 27 says that the wicketkeeper has to stay wholly behind the stumps from when the ball comes into play until it hits the batter, the bat, or passes the stumps. Tom Latham took the ball behind the stumps but wasn't behind the stumps the whole time, so no ball was the right call— Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) October 9, 2023
Every time I think these umpires are unbiased they prove me wrong.— Santosh Kumar Amara (@santosh_amara) October 9, 2023
Rachin Ravindra and Tom Latham was robbed of a wicket there.
The top angle was a very better view.
All this technology and of no use.
#NZvsNED
Stumping reversed because Latham collected the ball ahead of the stumps— Behram Qazi 🇵🇰 🇨🇦 (@DeafMango) October 9, 2023
Given No ball— Karthik Rao (@Cric_Karthikk) October 9, 2023
Is it a no-ball ?!
#NzvNed #CWC23
Joel Wilson you're one corrupt soul...! how was that not stumping and a no ball?— The Betting Ranger (@cardsbetsguru) October 9, 2023
