NZ vs NED | Twitter in splits as Ackermann runs three but gets awarded solitary run courtesy of shocking brain fade
Colin Ackermann proved to be the star turn with the bat for the Netherlands but his running left a lot to be desred|
ICC
Getting caught in the moment is an easy mistake for players to make in cricket, but not to the extent the Dutch managed on Monday. Colin Ackermann and Teja Nidamanuru were clearly on different pages as they literally turned their backs on one other in an incident that nearly ended in disaster.
The Netherlands inched closer to a second successive defeat to start their World Cup campaign as the scoreboard read an underwhelming 181/6 against New Zealand in a chase of 323 with just 14 overs to go. The Dutch only had themselves to blame for the poor batting performance as they paid the cost for loose shots and schoolboy errors against a disciplined bowling attack that scalped wickets at regular intervals. However, amidst the flurry of mistakes the European side made, one in the 18th over stood out comprehensively for the sheer amateurish running between the wickets displayed by batters Colin Ackermann and Teja Nidmanuru.
Lockie Ferguson bowled a delivery on the stumps to Colin that was driven down the ground towards mid-off for a quick single. Teja rushed towards the batter's end and carried on in his follow-up for a good few metres beyond the crease, expecting his job for the delivery to be done. However, his partner at the other end saw the fielder had fumbled the bowl and quickly turned around to chase a second run, his head turned back and eyes firmly set on the Kookaburra for the whole time. Only when he was halfway up the pitch did Colin realize that Teja had his back turned to him and was blissfully unaware of his charge towards him, at which point Teja finally noticed the action going in the middle of the pitch. Colin, who had pretty much reached the crease at the other end, had no option but to turn around and sprint back towards his own base even as Teja looked on frantically. Fortunately for the pair, a weak throw meant no harm was done although Teja ultimately did fall victim to a run-out unsurprisingly.
The Twitterati was quick to go up in laughs after witnessing the incident as they flooded social media with all sorts of reactions.
Ran 3 got 1
October 9, 2023
Santa strikes
Ackermann's innings is ended by Santner as Netherlands' required rate climbs above nine an over!— Vishnu Tiwari (@VishnuTiwa29296) October 9, 2023
🇳🇱 158/5 after 33 overs - 165 more needed to winhttps://t.co/rGtETXCD42 | #NZvNED | #cwc23tickets pic.twitter.com/yhIPNmxs5F
The end
Mitchell Santner puts an end to the important knock of Colin Ackermann🔥🏏— Mahipal Gurjar💙 (@Mahipalgurjar88) October 9, 2023
📸:- Disney+ Hotstar #NZvsNED #ICC #CWC2023 #Insidesport #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/aFkJZDqvt6
Santa strikes
Ackermann goes. Santner strikes— Cricketria (@Cricketria) October 9, 2023
Netherlands going to be on losing side today .#NZvsNED #NZvNED #PAKvSL
#ZainabAbbas #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/Tt7JLV5Dc0
True
Ackermann has just thrown away his wicket under pressure, that could be the match. #NZvNED— Vihaan (@VD1507) October 9, 2023
The last hope goes back
#CWC23 #NZvsNED— Deshraj Singh (@DeshrajH) October 9, 2023
Ackermann departs, who was the last hope for Ned pic.twitter.com/jtk4W6lTo4
Bye bye
Santner strikes, Ackermann gone #NZvNED #CWC2023— Haque 🇧🇩 (@midtownndriverr) October 9, 2023
Well played
Well played Ackermann 🙌🙌— SlayingCaptain (@SlayingCaptain) October 9, 2023
Beautifull
Ackermann playing beautifully 👏— Yasin (@Yasinbruhip4) October 9, 2023
- Played a bad shot and lost his wicket to ifthikhar last match others they would gave won that match 💔 and today they dont gave bas #NZvNED pic.twitter.com/zqPEZk6FsO
Brilliant!
Can Colin Ackermann do it for dutch? Brilliant half century by him.#CWC2023 #NZvsNED pic.twitter.com/7gyp6zJ2Na— Amar singh (@dy018823) October 9, 2023
KKKK