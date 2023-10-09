NZ vs NED | Twitter in splits as Ackermann runs three but gets awarded solitary run courtesy of shocking brain fade

Lockie Ferguson bowled a delivery on the stumps to Colin that was driven down the ground towards mid-off for a quick single. Teja rushed towards the batter's end and carried on in his follow-up for a good few metres beyond the crease, expecting his job for the delivery to be done. However, his partner at the other end saw the fielder had fumbled the bowl and quickly turned around to chase a second run, his head turned back and eyes firmly set on the Kookaburra for the whole time. Only when he was halfway up the pitch did Colin realize that Teja had his back turned to him and was blissfully unaware of his charge towards him, at which point Teja finally noticed the action going in the middle of the pitch. Colin, who had pretty much reached the crease at the other end, had no option but to turn around and sprint back towards his own base even as Teja looked on frantically. Fortunately for the pair, a weak throw meant no harm was done although Teja ultimately did fall victim to a run-out unsurprisingly.